ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea launches missile and flies warplanes near South Korean border

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yiFU_0iXiVGIN00
World News

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters and flown warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South’s military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch happened early on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

The Japanese Defence Ministry and prime minister’s office also tweeted that North Korea launched a possible missile.

It is the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks. North Korea said on Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test launches of long-range cruise missiles that he said successfully demonstrated his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities.

North Korea said earlier this week that its missile tests in the past two weeks were simulated nuclear attacks on key South Korean and US targets.

North Korea said the weapons tests were meant as a warning to Seoul and Washington for staging “dangerous” joint naval exercises involving a US aircraft carrier.

The North Korean launches, part of its record-breaking run of weapons tests this year, were seen as an attempt by Mr Kim to acquire a more intimidating arsenal to pressure its rivals to accept his country as a legitimate nuclear state and lift economic sanctions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said in a statement that North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The North Korean planes flew as close as seven miles north of the Korean border.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes.

Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile flew on an “irregular” trajectory — a possible reference to describe the North’s highly manoeuvrable KN-23 weapon modelled on Russia’s Iskander missile.

“Whatever the intentions are, North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches are absolutely impermissible and we cannot overlook its substantial advancement of missile technology,” Mr Hamada said. “North Korea’s series of actions pose threats to Japan, as well as the region and the international community, and are absolutely intolerable.”

He said the missile travelled as far as 403 miles at the maximum altitude of 30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement the North Korean launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies, adding that the US commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan remain “ironclad”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK

Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
POLITICS
newschain

Daniel Radcliffe pays tributes to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe has remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor” following his death aged 72. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Yasukazu Hamada
newschain

Francis Bacon triptych sells for £24.3m at auction

A Francis Bacon triptych depicting his close friend has sold for £24.3 million – the highest value work sold in a Frieze season auction in the last 10 years. The paintings, titled Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes, come from the collection of American media executive William S Paley, who acquired the work from Malborough Gallery months after it was finished in 1963.
VISUAL ART
WCIA

‘It could have been me’: Iranian student speaks out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two Iranian students at the University of Illinois are speaking out for the women back home who can’t. For their safety, they remain anonymous. “So Mahsa Amini was visiting Tehran from her home city, and she was stopped by the morality police which is the police that goes around a look at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Military Aircraft#South Korean#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#North Korean
newschain

Two protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings to protest against fossil fuels. The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.
PROTESTS
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as Mohamed Salah scored the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Anfield. That meant Arsenal’s win at Leeds took them four points clear at the top of the table, while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership. The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Publisher
newschain
newschain

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Turkish coal mine blast kills 25 with many still trapped

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred at 6.45pm at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay at home amid security fears

The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam’s student life and live instead at her parents’ palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organised crime poses to Dutch society. Queen Maxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can’t...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy