Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Mila Kunis slams standing ovation for Will Smith at Oscars after slap: 'Insane to me'
Mila Kunis blasted the standing ovation that Will Smith received at the Academy Awards in March for winning Best Actor, after he slapped Chris Rock. The actress stood by her decision to not stand up for Smith, despite the majority of the audience standing up to applaud the actor after his big win for his role in "King Richard."
Nicki Minaj and Latto Feud Over Grammy Category Issue, Call Each Other ‘an Entitled Karen’ and ‘Super Freaky Grandma’
It’s only the first week of first-round voting for the Grammys, but the awards process has already stirred up a major controversy in the hip-hop world and beyond, bringing sparring between rappers Nicki Minaj and Latto out into the open after Minaj said she felt the Recording Academy was showing a bias toward Latto in the way their work was being categorized. As the Twitter war between the two went full-bore Thursday night and Friday morning, Minaj called the newcomer “an entitled Karen,” while Latto returned fire by saying that Minaj was “a 40-year-old bully” acting in a way unbecoming of...
NYLON
Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'
The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Mattel introduces Tina Turner Barbie
Mattel is marking an entertainment milestone. The maker of the Barbie doll has introduced a Tina Turner doll to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Reuters reported. The doll is dressed in an outfit honoring the song’s music...
Issa Rae says she feels no ‘responsibility’ to be a role model: ‘I’m very transparent about my mistakes’
Issa Rae has led a trailblazing career as the creator for hit shows like Insecure and Rap Sh!t. While the 37-year-old actor’s rise to fame is worthy of admiration, Rae has shared why being a role model to others is something she never wished for herself.“I don’t feel any responsibility,” she told Elle for the magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood issue. “I’m like: ‘If you look up to me, proceed with caution. That’s on you. I’m sorry, while also flattered. But good luck to you if you do.’”Although Rae welcomes the praise, she admitted that she’s only human and...
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Another rock star gets the Barbie treatment with a new Tina Turner doll from Mattel, announced today. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, part of the toy company’s Music Series,...
Issa Rae calls out Hollywood for letting Ezra Miller behave 'atrociously' and still attempting to save 'their movie and them'
Issa Rae said if Hollywood stops protecting "repeat offenders," then "women may be able to thrive" in the industry.
Nicole Ari Parker stuns in red ensemble on set for 'And Just Like That...'
Nicole Ari Parker gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her ravishing red ensemble on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Los Angeles Home Is Reportedly Robbed
Watch: Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood for 'Protecting Offenders' Like The Flash Star Ezra Miller
"There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously ..." Issa Rae called the situation with Ezra Miller and "The Flash" a "microcosm of Hollywood" in a new interview, claiming it only highlights how studios go to great lengths to "save itself and protect offenders." The actor has...
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
