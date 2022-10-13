ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicki Minaj and Latto Feud Over Grammy Category Issue, Call Each Other ‘an Entitled Karen’ and ‘Super Freaky Grandma’

It’s only the first week of first-round voting for the Grammys, but the awards process has already stirred up a major controversy in the hip-hop world and beyond, bringing sparring between rappers Nicki Minaj and Latto out into the open after Minaj said she felt the Recording Academy was showing a bias toward Latto in the way their work was being categorized. As the Twitter war between the two went full-bore Thursday night and Friday morning, Minaj called the newcomer “an entitled Karen,” while Latto returned fire by saying that Minaj was “a 40-year-old bully” acting in a way unbecoming of...
MUSIC
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mattel introduces Tina Turner Barbie

Mattel is marking an entertainment milestone. The maker of the Barbie doll has introduced a Tina Turner doll to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Reuters reported. The doll is dressed in an outfit honoring the song’s music...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Issa Rae says she feels no ‘responsibility’ to be a role model: ‘I’m very transparent about my mistakes’

Issa Rae has led a trailblazing career as the creator for hit shows like Insecure and Rap Sh!t. While the 37-year-old actor’s rise to fame is worthy of admiration, Rae has shared why being a role model to others is something she never wished for herself.“I don’t feel any responsibility,” she told Elle for the magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood issue. “I’m like: ‘If you look up to me, proceed with caution. That’s on you. I’m sorry, while also flattered. But good luck to you if you do.’”Although Rae welcomes the praise, she admitted that she’s only human and...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
TV SERIES
E! News

Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
MUSIC
