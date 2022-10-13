Read full article on original website
Related
Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive
The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
BEAT OF HAWAII
More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing
In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
Search suspended for missing swimmer off Kauai
After a four-day, multi-agency effort to find a missing 19-year-old swimmer, the Kauai Fire Department said they suspended their search on Wednesday.
KITV.com
Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects. The most recent LFA colony was found...
Kauai Police Chief covers hot topics on the Garden Isle
From crime to staffing and concealed carry, Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck covers hot topics on the Garden Isle when he joins us the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII for an interview in studio. Watch his Q&A with Gina Mangieri.
Curbed
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused in deadly 2020 hit-and-run on Kauai pleads no contest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in 2020 on Kauai has pleaded no contest. The Garden Island Newspaper reports that 45-year-old Jared Denault is accused of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene. Prosecutors said he slammed head-on into a Porshe on Kaumualii Highway. Officials said 60-year-old...
Comments / 0