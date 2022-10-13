ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

'This jury failed our families today': Families of Parkland school shooting victims express anger, disappointment after verdict reached

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

Man dead in shooting last night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead after deputies say he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the adult male was suffering from a gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hispanic Heritage Month: Latino Palm Beach County teacher learned English using Harry Potter books

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Everyone has their own version of the American Dream, and Jose Cardona found his in a Palm Beach County classroom. “I knew I was born to be a teacher, and the only way I was going to achieve that was by coming to the United States,” said Cardona, a fifth-grade dual-language teacher at C.O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary School.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
WPBF News 25

Peggy Adam's Bark Back Benefit grows bigger for its 7th year

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’sBark Back Benefit music festival is back for the 7th year in a row - and at a bigger venue. Peggy Adams is teaming up with Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and Milo's Dog Rescue of South Florida for their 7th annual Bark Back Benefit event.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

October Scholar Athlete of the Month: Jayda Dookie

GREENACRES, Fla. — Meet Jayda Dookie. She is a senior at Suncoast High School where she is team captain of the Suncoast varsity girl’s golf team. Jayde plans practices, manages the team, and coaches younger players. She helps aid teammates with their game and uplifts their spirit, while taking a balanced approach.
GREENACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy