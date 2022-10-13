'This jury failed our families today': Families of Parkland school shooting victims express anger, disappointment after verdict reached

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WPBF News 25
3 jurors voted for Parkland school shooter to spend life in prison, foreman says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors recommended life in prison for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz Thursday after the final vote for the death penalty was not unanimous. Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas said three of the jurors didn't vote for the death penalty. One was a "hard no," and two others voted the same way.
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
WPBF News 25
Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
WPBF News 25
Multiple Parkland jurors raise concerns from the school shooter trial after verdict read, judge says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Friday that three jurors have come forward with concerns regarding the Parkland school shooter trial. In a motion hearing, the state of Florida asked the Court to grant an interview with one of the jurors who voted for a life sentence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Student arrested after threatening mass shooting at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Police said they arrested a Palm Beach State College student after he made several posts threatening a mass shooting on the college campus. Palm Beach County Sheriff responded to the call Thursday at the state college's Boca Raton campus. At the campus, the sheriff met...
WPBF News 25
Man dead in shooting last night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead after deputies say he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the adult male was suffering from a gunshot...
WPBF News 25
'Not going to change the outcome': Palm Beach Co. state attorney reacts to motion hearing in Cruz trial
The Palm Beach County State Attorney responds to new developments from the courtroom in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial. Three jurors have come forward with concerns about the deliberation process. Below is part of a motion that was filed. "At approximately 2:14 p.m. on October 13, 2022, the day the...
WPBF News 25
Hispanic Heritage Month: Latino Palm Beach County teacher learned English using Harry Potter books
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Everyone has their own version of the American Dream, and Jose Cardona found his in a Palm Beach County classroom. “I knew I was born to be a teacher, and the only way I was going to achieve that was by coming to the United States,” said Cardona, a fifth-grade dual-language teacher at C.O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary School.
RELATED PEOPLE
WPBF News 25
Peggy Adam's Bark Back Benefit grows bigger for its 7th year
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’sBark Back Benefit music festival is back for the 7th year in a row - and at a bigger venue. Peggy Adams is teaming up with Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and Milo's Dog Rescue of South Florida for their 7th annual Bark Back Benefit event.
WPBF News 25
October Scholar Athlete of the Month: Jayda Dookie
GREENACRES, Fla. — Meet Jayda Dookie. She is a senior at Suncoast High School where she is team captain of the Suncoast varsity girl’s golf team. Jayde plans practices, manages the team, and coaches younger players. She helps aid teammates with their game and uplifts their spirit, while taking a balanced approach.
Comments / 0