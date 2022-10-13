ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
Daily Voice

Heavy Luggage: Ringleader Gets 10 Years For Smuggling 330 Pounds Of Coke Into Teterboro Airport

A Puerto Rican resident who coordinated a private shipment of more than 300 pounds of cocaine into Teterboro Airport is headed to federal prison for a mandatory 10 years. Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez – also known as “Humilde” – took a deal from the government rather than risk a trial. He’ll have to serve out the entire plea-bargained term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.
New Jersey 101.5

New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list

As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
TRAVEL
PIX11

NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 14, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anthony Cappelluti, 60, passed away on October 12, 2022 of natural causes. Anthony was a native Staten Islander, born on Jan. 27, 1962 and raised in Midland Beach. He attended PS 38, and graduated New Dorp High School in 1978. After obtaining an Associate Degree in 1981 from the College of Staten Island he went on to pursue a construction career spanning more than 45 years, 30 of those spent with Muss Development and most recently AMS Safety, LLC where he was a Site Safety Manager. Read the full obit on SILive.
Trenton, NJ
