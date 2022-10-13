Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
RPD is rolling out a drone team
Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
Suspicious solicitors in Franklin County asked to inspect roofs
MESA, Wash. — Four men driving around in Franklin County drew the suspicion of law enforcement and community members alike when they went door-to-door asking to inspect people’s roofs on Thursday night. According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Mesa, WA contacted the authorities around 7:40 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
nbcrightnow.com
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on October 14th. The officials stated that a bus and pickup truck was involved in the crash. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m at the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection. Two people were inside the truck, and 38 adult...
18-year-old woman killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Retired Kennewick K9 dies. He was credited with catching 250 suspects
Condolences were flooding in on social media.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Moxee (Moxee, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Moxee on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of East Charron and North Iler Street in Moxee. The officials stated that a car and an East Valley School district bus was involved in the crash. Officers arrived at the crash...
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash Near Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol stated that the accident happened northbound on State Route 395 in Pasco. A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman sustained injuries from the crash. The identity of the victim is unknown. The WSP said...
610KONA
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
yaktrinews.com
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Comments / 0