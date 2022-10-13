Read full article on original website
Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia
A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report
A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally
A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at Pennsylvania high school football game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City
OLD CITY - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month. On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets. Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic...
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On October 5, police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on October 4, police said. The subsequent investigation...
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Old Pa. prison, hospital turns into scare site as ‘Imaginarium Sanitarium’
CRESSON, Pa. — Alexa Bent, a Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School student, looked around at the high walls eerily covered in barbed wire as she waited to enter the old Cresson Sanitorium on Friday evening. The barbed wire wasn’t even part of the “Imaginarium Sanitarium” haunt, but rather the...
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
