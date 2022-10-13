ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning. According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen is shot in leg after car crash on Franklin Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pedestrian taken to hospital after bike-chain attack

Festus Police on Oct. 7 arrested a man accused of striking and injuring another man with a bicycle chain. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Adams Street, Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “A 42-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when a 46-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect

A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
Carscoops

Alleged Street Racers Crash Kills One And Injures Five Others

There’s no question that many in the automotive enthusiast community love speed and that at times, exercise questionable judgment. A new video from a street racing accident in St. Louis demonstrates just how tragic the consequences can be when a person behind the wheel engages in street racing. The clip shows a crash that killed one innocent bystander and injured four others.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catawissa woman allegedly found with drugs in Eureka

A 39-year-old Catawissa woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in her jacket pocket. The woman was stopped by an officer who believed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Eureka Police reported. The officer saw the woman walking at about...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

Granite City man sentenced after crashing into home, killing woman

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was sentenced Friday after crashing his vehicle into a home in 2021, striking and killing the woman who lived inside. Jonathan Beasley, 48, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine. Beasley had pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, but the plea deal did not include a sentence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
