Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning. According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
Three teens hurt in separate St. Louis shootings since Friday
Three teenagers are being treated for injuries suffered in three seperate shootings in St. Louis City since Friday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen is shot in leg after car crash on Franklin Avenue
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
myleaderpaper.com
Pedestrian taken to hospital after bike-chain attack
Festus Police on Oct. 7 arrested a man accused of striking and injuring another man with a bicycle chain. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Adams Street, Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “A 42-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when a 46-year-old...
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Man is shot, killed Saturday night on Cherokee Street
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, described...
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
Police arrested a suspect after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft.
Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64
Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect
A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
Carscoops
Alleged Street Racers Crash Kills One And Injures Five Others
There’s no question that many in the automotive enthusiast community love speed and that at times, exercise questionable judgment. A new video from a street racing accident in St. Louis demonstrates just how tragic the consequences can be when a person behind the wheel engages in street racing. The clip shows a crash that killed one innocent bystander and injured four others.
Man shot outside Brooklyn, Illinois, nightclub Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. — A person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning outside a nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois. According to the Brooklyn Police Department, the victim was shot outside Roxy's, a nightclub located at 210 Madison Street in Brooklyn. Illinois State Police said it was requested to investigate...
77-year-old woman with dementia missing out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department requested the public's assistance locating a missing 77-year-old woman. Juanita Mead was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis when she went outside unsupervised and wandered away, an endangered person advisory said.
myleaderpaper.com
Catawissa woman allegedly found with drugs in Eureka
A 39-year-old Catawissa woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in her jacket pocket. The woman was stopped by an officer who believed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Eureka Police reported. The officer saw the woman walking at about...
Granite City man sentenced after crashing into home, killing woman
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was sentenced Friday after crashing his vehicle into a home in 2021, striking and killing the woman who lived inside. Jonathan Beasley, 48, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine. Beasley had pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, but the plea deal did not include a sentence.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 11