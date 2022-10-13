TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analyst expect no change to the “zero-COVID policy.” “Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction. Further de-coupling f rom U.S. technology seems to be the story,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

ECONOMY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO