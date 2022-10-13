Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences
Two of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges gained regulatory approval to operate in Singapore as Coinbase announced a major partnership with Google. Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences. Earlier this week, Blockchain.com, one of the leading crypto trading platforms, announced that it had gained regulatory approval to offer its services in...
thecoinrise.com
London-Based BVNK Wins VASP Registration in Spain
Cryptocurrency banking and payment platform BVNK is successful in its registration and can now operate in Spain as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). Henceforth, the London-based payment platform can offer its products and services to corporates across the county based on local regulations. Markedly, the approval from the central...
blockchain.news
Mastercard Shares Strategies for Integrating Crypto into Regular Payment Transactions
Mastercard, a global pioneer in payment technology and innovation, has announced plans to develop methods of integrating crypto, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), and metaverse into the world’s financial sector to make daily payments seamless. Raj Dhamodharan the Executive Vice President of Digital Asset & Blockchain Products and Partnerships at Mastercard...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on SHIB?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is today touted as a “Dogecoin killer” and is the second most popular memecoin. Today, SHIB is one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in existence.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
thecoinrise.com
The $47M Hacker Bounty to be Approved by the Mango Markets Team
Mango Markets community, a Solana-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) trading platform has started making plans to concede to the hacker’s request for a $47 million bounty. Solana-based spot margin and perpetual futures cryptocurrency trading platform Mango Markets suffered a loss of $100 million as a result of an attack earlier in October.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US
Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
thecoinrise.com
Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round
Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analyst expect no change to the “zero-COVID policy.” “Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction. Further de-coupling f rom U.S. technology seems to be the story,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
makeuseof.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?
Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
u.today
SEC v. XRP: Ripple Partner TapJets Defends XRP Utility in New Brief to Court
Another Ripple partner has filed an amicus brief in support of the company in the lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The private airline TapJets decided to join the case and explain to the regulator why XRP is not a security. The utility and value of XRP was...
thecoinrise.com
CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption
Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023
After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
techaiapp.com
Binance to Offer $500 Million Worth of Loans to Crypto Mining Industry – Mining Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has set out to support crypto miners through a lending program established by its mining pool. Presenting the initiative this week, the coin trading platform also unveiled that Binance Pool intends to launch cloud mining products. Leading Exchange Binance Looking to Help Bitcoin Miners in Difficult Times...
