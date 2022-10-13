ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’

On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

This week in crypto: Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences

Two of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges gained regulatory approval to operate in Singapore as Coinbase announced a major partnership with Google. Blockchain.com and Coinbase secure Singapore licences. Earlier this week, Blockchain.com, one of the leading crypto trading platforms, announced that it had gained regulatory approval to offer its services in...
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

London-Based BVNK Wins VASP Registration in Spain

Cryptocurrency banking and payment platform BVNK is successful in its registration and can now operate in Spain as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). Henceforth, the London-based payment platform can offer its products and services to corporates across the county based on local regulations. Markedly, the approval from the central...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets

A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on SHIB?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins named after a breed of Japanese dog. It is today touted as a “Dogecoin killer” and is the second most popular memecoin. Today, SHIB is one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in existence.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

The $47M Hacker Bounty to be Approved by the Mango Markets Team

Mango Markets community, a Solana-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) trading platform has started making plans to concede to the hacker’s request for a $47 million bounty. Solana-based spot margin and perpetual futures cryptocurrency trading platform Mango Markets suffered a loss of $100 million as a result of an attack earlier in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US

Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

Singapore-based Crypto Startup Pillow Generates $18M in Series A Round

Pillow, a crypto investment startup based in Singapore has generated $18 million in a round that was jointly led by Quona Capital and Accel, a private equity firm that recently co-led a seed round with Citi Ventures to raise $6 million for Xalt. Together with Accel, Quona Capital, and other...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analyst expect no change to the “zero-COVID policy.” “Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction. Further de-coupling f rom U.S. technology seems to be the story,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?

Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption

Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023

After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
MARKETS

