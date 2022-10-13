Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on NFL’s Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalties

As a quarterback, you might think Patrick Mahomes would be in favor of every NFL rule that protects the position. That’s not necessarily the case for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, though.

The NFL came under scrutiny last week after a handful of egregious roughing the passer penalties. One, specifically, involved Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Jones hit Carr, jarring the ball loose and Kansas City recovered. However, a controversial roughing the passer call wiped away the play. Mahomes said during his radio appearance on The Drive that referees have to be better.

“There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man. Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it,” Mahomes said, per Pro Football Talk.

“There’s got to be a little bit of common sense along the lines of Chris Jones. He stripped the ball. I know some of his body weight lands on him, but he breaks the ground, and he was holding the ball in the other hand. So, there’s only so much you can do as a defensive lineman to try to get off the quarterback whenever you have a clean shot on him.”

Mahomes is the latest to jump in on the conversation, as these penalties have drawn plenty of attention and criticism. It’s interesting to hear a current quarterback call for more common sense in these situations.

Troy Aikman Apologizes for Controversial Comment

Since he was calling the Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Raiders, ESPN analyst Troy Aikman got a first-hand look at the controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr. He didn’t like what he saw.

Aikman voiced his displeasure in a way that earned him plenty of backlash on social media.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this at the next set of meetings,” he said. “And we take the dresses off.”

Thursday, Aikman said he never should’ve made the comment and that it was a lapse in judgement on his part.

“Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn’t have made them, just dumb remarks on my part,” he told Sports Radio 96.7 FM in Dallas.

Aikman’s larger point, though, was that some of these penalties are getting out of hand. It seems like Patrick Mahomes agrees with the Monday Night Football analyst — at least to some degree.