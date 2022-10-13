ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. customers dining out less as inflation rocks local restaurants

Last week, Negla Badr stopped in a restaurant in Princeton for breakfast. She ordered a plate of French toast. It was $22. “Why is French toast 22 dollars? I was shocked,” Badr, a business development manager for Barnes and Noble, said with exasperation. “I eat out a lot during my travels, and my food cost has risen a good bit.”
New Jersey 101.5

5 reasons NJ beaches are superior to any others

I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too. I've been coming here my entire life and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future. When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun. It's just such a great beach!
njmom.com

7 Hidden Gems In NJ To Visit Now

NJ is famous for many things—Lucy the Elephant, Liberty State Park, and Princeton, among others—but there are a few hidden gems in NJ that even long-time residents overlook. And to make you feel like you’re in on the secret, we’re going to spill the details. From hidden hiking spots to not-so-famous parks to historic eateries to under-the-radar towns, these 7 spots are worth a visit. Scroll down to start planning your itinerary now. (feature photo credit: @finding_pretty_places)
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

