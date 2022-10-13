ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

skooknews.com

Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County

A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into building in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn

West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
LEHIGHTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Minersville Ambulance Involved in Fatal Route 309 Crash in Lehigh County

Schuylkill County's Minersville Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30pm, Thursday, on Route 309 in Lynn Township just south of the Blue Mountain near the Schuylkill/Lehigh County line and was reported to involve 3 vehicles. One of those vehicles being a Minersville Ambulance.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Pottsville After Water Main Break

The Schuylkill County Municipal Authority has issued a water boil advisory after a water main break Sunday morning in Pottsville. According to SCMA, residents who live on the following streets should boil their water for at least 1 minute before consuming until further notice. 500 to 699 East Norwegian Street.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two-alarm fire damages barn: Report

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night, according to a news report. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, according to WGAL.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

