skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Friday's Fatal Crash in West Brunswick Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released details from Friday's fatal crash in West Brunswick Township. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 9:51am on Route 895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road. John Vanderhoff, 74, of Glen Lyon was traveling north on Route 895...
skooknews.com
Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County
A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Man identified after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday. Officials say 74-year-old John Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. Officials are still investigating the crash in Schuylkill...
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County
A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Crash in West Brunswick Township
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to a crash in West Brunswick Township on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:00am on Summer Valley Road/Route 895 just off of Route 61 near Molino. Early reported were the crash involved a tractor trailer into a tree and involved heavy entrapment.
Times News
Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn
West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
74-year-old man killed in Friday morning single-car crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. John J. Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon, Luzerne County was driving a Mack Truck north on state route 895 near Millers Crossings Road in West Brunswick Township, according to state police.
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
skooknews.com
Minersville Ambulance Involved in Fatal Route 309 Crash in Lehigh County
Schuylkill County's Minersville Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30pm, Thursday, on Route 309 in Lynn Township just south of the Blue Mountain near the Schuylkill/Lehigh County line and was reported to involve 3 vehicles. One of those vehicles being a Minersville Ambulance.
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy
A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy.
Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
skooknews.com
Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Pottsville After Water Main Break
The Schuylkill County Municipal Authority has issued a water boil advisory after a water main break Sunday morning in Pottsville. According to SCMA, residents who live on the following streets should boil their water for at least 1 minute before consuming until further notice. 500 to 699 East Norwegian Street.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County
Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Two-alarm fire damages barn: Report
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night, according to a news report. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. and the fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, according to WGAL.
Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes Route 33 North near Interstate 78, immediate road repairs needed
A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon closed Route 33 North in Northampton County. The crash was reported a little after 2:30 p.m., and appeared to involve the truck and another vehicle. While both lanes of traffic were blocked, vehicles were getting by on the right-hand shoulder near Interstate...
