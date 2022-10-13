ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

American Patriot
3d ago

What we really want is accountability from our elected officials, and of course that means public safety. Every democrat in office right now is so far out of touch with the real issues facing citizens, it's like they are intentionally subverting us. Of course, they are all soros plants, so it would seem they are achieving their objective.

Richard Beck
3d ago

If this statistic is true then voters should be voting for the party that believes in having a strong police presence. Nov 8th will tell us if this article is accurate or not.

The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor's note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman's story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A gun owner for Measure 114

This month, bird and big game rifle season are in full swing. Many of us hunters will be filling our freezers with elk and venison, or simply reconnecting with nature as we look for pheasants and chukars or sitting patiently in a blind for the waterfowl to come our way. We can do that with even more pride when we support Measure 114 and do our part to keep our schools and communities safe from an ever-escalating amount of gun violence.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Presidential visit closes interstates Saturday

Interstate 84 was closed between I-5 and I-205 while Interstate 205 was closed to Southeast Stark Street Saturday morning for President Joe Biden's visit, Portland police report. The police reported the closures on Twitter at 11 a.m., and other people tweeted that they had been at a standstill on...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Return Lincoln, Roosevelt statues, too

One small, much-needed step forward for Portland: the news that the Elk statue and its base will be returned to their historic location, ("Portland's iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown," Oct. 4) I am only disappointed, but not surprised, that the vandals who wrecked them are not being required to pay towards the potential $2 million cost.
PORTLAND, OR
