Read full article on original website
American Patriot
3d ago
What we really want is accountability from our elected officials, and of course that means public safety. Every democrat in office right now is so far out of touch with the real issues facing citizens, it's like they are intentionally subverting us. Of course, they are all soros plants, so it would seem they are achieving their objective.
Reply
5
Richard Beck
3d ago
If this statistic is true then voters should be voting for the party that believes in having a strong police presence. Nov 8th will tell us if this article is accurate or not.
Reply
4
Related
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
Homelessness is the most important issue for Portland-area voters, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
Homelessness outpaces all other policy concerns for Portland area voters heading into the fall election, with 94% calling it a “very big problem,” according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. It dwarfs concerns over drug abuse and violent crime, the next two biggest issues voters identified,...
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland Business Alliance to members: Reject ballot measure to change city government, back rival reforms next year
Portland’s largest and most influential business organization on Saturday urged its members to reject a ballot measure to dramatically reshape the city’s form of government and encouraged them to donate to the proposal’s leading opponents. The ask came in an 1,800-word letter from the business group’s president,...
Readers respond: A gun owner for Measure 114
This month, bird and big game rifle season are in full swing. Many of us hunters will be filling our freezers with elk and venison, or simply reconnecting with nature as we look for pheasants and chukars or sitting patiently in a blind for the waterfowl to come our way. We can do that with even more pride when we support Measure 114 and do our part to keep our schools and communities safe from an ever-escalating amount of gun violence.
New poll shows that 60% of Portland voters favor Measure 26-228
A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
KXL
Multnomah County DA Makes It Clear It’s Okay For Illegal Aliens To Break The Law
It’s certainly bad enough when Multnomah County’s Antifa friendly District Attorney declines to prosecute a thousand accused criminals. That policy has helped drive violent crime to new heights in Portland. Now, Mike Schmidt has announced special new privileges for illegal aliens. Schmidt calls it immigration reform. He has...
Most Portland voters peg City Council as ‘very ineffective’ in new Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Eighty-five percent of Portland voters peg the City Council as ineffective, including 59% who say it’s ‘very ineffective,’ as concerns over homelessness and crime continue to fuel pessimism about the direction of the city and those tapped to lead it, a new Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows. Just 9%...
opb.org
Portland police shoot man in downtown as President Biden travels to volunteer meetup
A man shot by a Portland police officer Friday has been released from a hospital after receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers initially released few details Friday night in a brief statement about the shooting, which occurred at Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Man fatally shot near MAX transit line at Portland’s Holladay Park
A man was fatally shot near the MAX transit line bordering Holladay Park in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon after a dispute in the park, according to police and a witness. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street at 4:21 p.m. The shooting appeared to stem...
Presidential visit closes interstates Saturday
Interstate 84 was closed between I-5 and I-205 while Interstate 205 was closed to Southeast Stark Street Saturday morning for President Joe Biden’s visit, Portland police report. The police reported the closures on Twitter at 11 a.m., and other people tweeted that they had been at a standstill on...
Watch President Biden give his Portland speech on lowering costs for Americans: Video
President Joe Biden is in Portland, and his only public appearance of his two-day visit is his midday speech at East Portland Community Center about his administration’s efforts to reduce prescription drug costs and other ways he’s trying to tame the cost of living. Here’s how to watch...
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Readers respond: Return Lincoln, Roosevelt statues, too
One small, much-needed step forward for Portland: the news that the Elk statue and its base will be returned to their historic location, (“Portland’s iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown,” Oct. 4) I am only disappointed, but not surprised, that the vandals who wrecked them are not being required to pay towards the potential $2 million cost.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 2