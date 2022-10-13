Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: The Value Behind The Gimmicks
The Google Pixel 7 Pro delivers all the best bits of the latest version of Android with hardware that makes it clear the brand here for the long run.
Today's Wordle Answer #485 - October 17, 2022 Solution And Hints
There are a few reasons why Wordle puzzles are so thrilling: the challenge they pose, the subsequent satisfaction of solving a puzzling game, and the super rewarding feeling of keeping a winning streak. But if a puzzle is proving too difficult, it might not readily supply your dopamine fix, and that can be pretty frustrating. If that's the case for you with today's puzzle, don't worry. Here are some clues and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and you can check the second section for a full reveal if you'd rather skip the mental exercise.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger
Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending
Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
This Hidden Windows 11 Setting Lets You Customize Touchpad Gestures To Your Style
Windows 11 supports a bunch of touchpad gestures that make life on laptops easier, but you're not limited to just the presets shipped with the operating system.
The Polestar Electric Roadster Has No Right Looking This Good
The Polestar O2 Concept wasn't meant to be the star of the show at the brand's 2024 Polestar 3 event, but with a look like this, how could it not?
Surface Laptop 5 Ditches AMD For 12th-Gen Intel CPUs
Following multiple leaks and quite a bit of speculation, Microsoft's autumn hardware event for 2022 has finally given us a look at the next Surface products.
2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive: Premium Electric Approachability
Audi's Q4 e-tron isn't just its most affordable electric car but potentially its most appealing. There's sleek design and lots of tech, but is it sporty enough?
The 3 Best Apple Maps Alternatives For iPhone In 2022
If you're looking for an alternative to Apple Maps, there are apps on the market, such as Google Maps, that appeal to different needs. Here are a few options.
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories For PC Take A Page From The Xbox Adaptive Controller Playbook
Microsoft is releasing a new range of PC gaming accessories aimed at making it easier for every gamer to have the most accessible experience possible.
Meta's VR Avatar Legs Aren't All They Appear To Be
It turns out that despite an exciting presentation, Meta doesn't have a whole lot to stand on where legs are concerned.
Apple Dreams Of Turning The iPad Into A Smart Home Hub Just Like Google
It appears Apple has big plans for its tablets: transforming them into smart home control hubs. The big change could arrive as early as next year.
Netflix Basic With Ads Plan Pricing, Launch Date Revealed
THe addition of ads will allow Netflix to offer it's cheapest streaming subscription in its history.
Superstrata eBike Review: Is It Worth The Wait?
A futuristic manufacturing process and the promise of a custom-fitted bicycle for the most extreme enthusiast -- could the Superstrata eBike be a winner?
Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last
Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup with the Surface 9 Pro, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department.
Surface Studio 2+ Wants To Be Your New Workhorse
Microsoft is bringing a long-awaited and substantial upgrade to the Surface Studio, its all-in-one PC that goes against the likes of Apple's iMac.
Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch
Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon
Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.
TCL's Nxtwear S Smart Glasses Land On Kickstarter
TCL has yet another pair of smart glasses for consumers. The product is designed to offer a totally private viewing experience, and it works with most devices.
