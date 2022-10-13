ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle Answer #485 - October 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

There are a few reasons why Wordle puzzles are so thrilling: the challenge they pose, the subsequent satisfaction of solving a puzzling game, and the super rewarding feeling of keeping a winning streak. But if a puzzle is proving too difficult, it might not readily supply your dopamine fix, and that can be pretty frustrating. If that's the case for you with today's puzzle, don't worry. Here are some clues and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and you can check the second section for a full reveal if you'd rather skip the mental exercise.
Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
The Guardian

UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending

Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch

Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon ​​XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.
Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon

Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.
