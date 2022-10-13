Read full article on original website
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NBC New York
A Drop of Blood and Modern DNA Test Leads to Arrest of NY Man Accused of 1989 Double Murder
A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two...
cnyhomepage.com
New York Mills man charged with felony for breaking Order of Protection
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with criminal contempt for breaking an order of protection during a domestic dispute on October 14th. Around 7:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at a residence on Clinton Street to...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital
LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
WKTV
Frankfort police search for vandals
Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
WETM
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday. The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Details about the attack haven’t been released...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson.
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
WETM
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
(KTLA) – A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said. The strange chase was described by the department on social media. Police say...
