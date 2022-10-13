Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s sideline meltdown caught on camera as Buccaneers fall behind Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat up with a quartet of starters out in the secondary. The Steelers are up, 20-12, with just more than nine minutes left. Maybe the Bucs rally, but it’s not looking good. And Tom Brady is among...
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs football live stream (10/16/22): How to watch NFL football, time, channel
For the second week in a row the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will be playing on their home field, and this time, they await the Buffalo Bills (4-1) for a Sunday afternoon clash that’s slated to begin at 4:25 p.m. WATCH LIVE: ESPN, Direct TV. Both teams are coming...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles football live stream (10/16/22): How to watch NFL football, time, channel
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are headed to Lincoln Financial Field to square off against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in arguably the biggest Sunday Night Football slate the NFL has seen so far this year. WATCH LIVE: ESPN, Direct TV. And it will be a battle for the No. 1...
Patriots bury Browns as Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND— New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced ZAPP-ee...
Pa. high school running back just shattered a national record that belonged to Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry might be the baddest man running a football on the planet, and if you don’t believe it just turn on a Titans game and watch the big man rumble. But it has always, kind of, been like that with Henry. He was a star at Alabama, but...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 6
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 6 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m....
Bills rally late behind Josh Allen to beat Chiefs in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Giants offense shows it’s more than Saquon Barkley with stunning win over Ravens
The NFL is a league in which head coaches fear that telling you what they had for dinner is revealing too much information. John Harbaugh, on the other hand, revealed exactly what the Baltimore Ravens needed to do Sunday at MefLife Stadium in order to beat the New York Giants. The Baltimore Ravens’ game plan: Stop Saquon Barkley.
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. free boxing live stream (10/15/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
George Kambosos Jr. didn’t have to wait long to get another shot at Devin Haney. After losing a unanimous decision to Haney in Melbourne, Kambosos opted in for a rematch that will have high stakes Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The full fight card is slated for 8 p.m. ET start Saturday night on ESPN+, and the Haney-Kambosos Top Rank main event will air on ESPN.
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Buccaneers 20-18
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Free Live Stream (10/15/22): How to watch NLDS Game 4, channel, live stream, odds
Success is often a tough pill to swallow for Philadelphia fans, although the Phillies are on the verge of something special. Game 4 of the NLDS is set for 2:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park as Bryce Harper and the Phillies attempt to wrap up the best-of-5 series with the Atlanta Braves.
