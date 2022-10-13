ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign

By Kim Lyons
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mikX7_0iXiSkP000

A screencap from one of John Fetterman campaign's "Republicans for Fetterman" ads (via Pittsburgh City Paper).

John Fetterman’s latest series of campaign ads takes the standard voter testimonial format and turns it on its head, with vignettes from Republican voters who say they prefer the very blue Democratic lieutenant governor over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I’ve been a Republican all my life,” Vince Tulio of Montgomery County says in a video posted to Fetterman’s Twitter account. Tulio says he’ll vote for Fetterman because the Democrat was born in Pennsylvania and lived in the state his whole life. “I want to elect someone who has the best interest at heart for everyone in Pennsylvania, not when it’s convenient in an election year.”

In another video spot, Colleen Bixler of Westmoreland County says she’s “tired of Washington Republicans and Mitch McConnell,” and hits a key message of the Fetterman campaign casting him as a Washington outsider: “Fetterman won’t fit in in Washington. That’s the point.”

In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful

The “Republicans for Fetterman” ads will run on TV and digital platforms, according to a release from the campaign. It’s the latest punch in the increasingly bare-knuckled brawl of a race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

And oddly enough, “Republicans for Fetterman” isn’t the first ad campaign in the Pennsylvania Senate election cycle to demonstrate support from voters across the aisle.

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday, a political action committee called the Republican Accountability PAC has put up more than two dozen billboards in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg expressing support for Josh Shapiro, the Democrat running for Pennsylvania governor.

One of the billboards, with a photo of a man the newspaper identified as James Carmine, a Republican from Fayette County (who made an unsuccessful run against Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy back in 2001), reads “I’m a conservative. I’m a gun owner. I’m voting Josh Shapiro.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSVen_0iXiSkP000

Several of the Republicans shown in a new ad series for John Fetterman’s campaign (via Pittsburgh City Paper).

Fetterman had a six-point lead over Oz in the most recent poll from USA Today and Suffolk University.

On Wednesday, his campaign announced it had raised more than $1 million since Tuesday, suggesting that supporters were rejecting criticism from political reporters about Fetterman’s use of closed-captioning during interviews. He suffers some temporary hearing loss as a result of a stroke he suffered in May.

In a statement to Pittsburgh City Paper , Fetterman said that “there’s one thing that unites Democrats and Republicans here in Pennsylvania, it’s that nobody trusts Dr. Oz.”

In a statement, Oz campaign spokesperson Brittany Yanick told Pittsburgh City Paper that that the Republican candidate “has the support of Republicans, Democrats and Independents who want to see safer streets, lower taxes, and a stronger economy for the middle class.”

Yanick addsed that Fetterman “doesn’t take questions and dodges the media” and that the Democrat “supports decriminalizing all drugs, eliminating life sentences for murderers, and opening heroin injection sites in our communities – radical positions that are causing voters from all walks of life to support Doctor Oz.”

Fetterman has expressed support for decriminalizing marijuana, and the claim of “eliminating life sentences” has been fact-checked as “distorted” by the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism organization. And Fetterman did several interviews with national and state news organizations this week alone.

Dog whistles, scare tactics and what Pa.’s U.S. Senate candidates aren’t saying about crime

Fetterman campaign spokesperson Emilia Winter Rowland told Pittsburgh City Paper that the “Republicans for Fetterman” series was inspired by the number of Republicans who approached the campaign offering their support.

“These are people who were not only showing up for John, but are some of his most enthusiastic and engaged supporters, who are organically getting the word out and talking to their friends and family, folks at their church,” Rowland said. “Many of them have reached out to our campaign to say ‘how can we help?’”

Rowland pushed back on a question about whether the enthusiasm from Republican supporters would translate into votes for Fetterman in November, saying it was a different scenario than the 2020 presidential election, where the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP pundits, ran viral anti-Trump ads that had little apparent effect on the outcome of that election.

“With John, it’s the contrast between him and Oz,” Rowland said. “John has always been the same guy and never deviated from his values and has always stood for what’s right no matter what.”

Freelance journalist Kim Lyons wrote this piece for Pittsburgh City Paper, where it first appeared .

The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 534

Sara Marta Morgan
3d ago

John Fetterman didn’t pay his school taxes from 2006-2019. Woodland Hills filed 36 lien’s against his property. He was living on an allowance from his parents. GREAT CANDIDATE

Reply(80)
199
ray1600
3d ago

Fetterman NO WAY? No way would I ever vote for someone who wants to let criminals out on the street, after they’ve been convicted of crimes against humanity!

Reply(32)
145
Jim Sample
3d ago

3 minutes of scanning the type of articles this rag writes and you quickly realize that they are one of the liberal “plants”. Designed to spread liberal talking points.

Reply(9)
127
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

