Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud
Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on difficulty as new parent: "When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard"
Rafael Nadal became a father on October 8th and a few days before that happened his uncle Toni Spoke to the media. The brief talk between Toni Nadal and the local Mallorca Bulettin touched upon tennis topics as well as the at the time upcoming childbirth. Toni noted that Nadal would be a great father just like he is a tennis player.
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
2022 Stockholm Open Draw including Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Norrie and Shapovalov
The 2022 Stockholm Open will be the 53rd edition of this event with Tistispas, Tiafoe, Norrie, Shapovalov and many others battling it out for the trophy. This event is coming earlier than last year as it was one of the last events last year with several others following it this time around. It has an improved list due to that with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading a very strong field that includes last year's finalist Denis Shapovalov.
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
Gauff on facing Swiatek again after brutal French Open final defeat: "It’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time"
Coco Gauff faced Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final and the Polish player proved much better winning the trophy. It was a tough defeat for Gauff who was in tears after the match but she also recognized that Swiatek was better and praised her after the match. Her own sentiment was that she simply needs to get better and work harder and she is looking forward to seeing whether she improved ahead of their San Diego Open clash:
Swiatek bulldozes past Gauff in French Open final rematch, secures spot in San Diego semifinal
World No.1 Iga Swiatek once again justified her top ranking on Friday night at the 2022 San Diego Open, cruising past Coco Gauff in a rematch from their encounter at this year's French Open final. The top seed required just 65 minutes to record a 6-0 6-3 victory over the...
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Florence Open final over Musetti
Felix Auger-Aliassime played another great match to take down Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 6-3 and move on to the final of the Firenze Open. The Canadian will take on J.J. Wolf in the final tomorrow and that's an excellent chance for him to win another trophy as he lost in far too many finals in his career. Musetti was having an excellent week so far but he didn't do that well in this one as Auger was simply too good.
Nadal voted as ideal boss in new Spanish survey
Rafael Nadal has been voted as the ideal boss in a survey of 4,917 Spaniards with 45 percent of the polled audience picking the 22-time Grand Slam champion as their top choice. The survey was carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title
Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
Millman berates ATP European Indoor Hard Courts: "Can the hardcourts get any slower?"
The indoor hard courts have been slowing down over the years and it's hit a point where they play exceptionally slow. Not many players are really fans of that but it's an effort to make the matches more interesting as indoor tennis became quite boring with the rise of powerful servers in the game. Pretty much any top player now has a great serve and matches were mostly settled in tiebreaks with very few longer rallies.
Vekic ousts Sabalenka in San Diego, sets Collins clash in semifinals
Donna Vekic maintained control of her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka via a hard-fought quarterfinal triumph at the San Diego Open on Friday. She will face No.19 Danielle Collins in the semifinals on Saturday. Former Top 20 player Vekic defeated No.3 seed Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in 2 hours and 37...
Sebastian Korda to face Rublev in Gijon Final on Sunday
Sebastian Korda will face Andrey Rublev in the Gijon Open final after battling past Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(2) 6-3. The American has quietly put together a really solid week in Gijon after some poor results recently. Korda has played a lot of indoor tennis in his career so his familiarity with indoor tennis helped him this week. He was also a bit lucky to face a solid but not great Rinderknech who used up all his luck against Carreno Busta the previous day.
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
2022 European Open Antwerp Draw including Hurkacz, Auger-Aliassime, Murray and Thiem
The 2022 edition of the Antwerp Open will be the 7th edition of the ATP 250 event headlined by Hurkacu and Auger-Aliassime. This event usually draws a very good list of players and this year's list is quite impressive. The top seed is expected to be Hubert Hurkacz who has not played that well this indoor season but he can turn it around here.
Swiatek first player to reach nine finals in a single season since Serena Williams in 2013
Iga Swiatek will contest the 9th final this year later today and she became the first one to do that since Williams in 2013. The Polish player has had an incredible season, one of the best in recent years and the many achievements speak loudly about that. She won several trophies including two grand slam trophies (Roland Garros, US Open).
Paire aims for career revival after starting training at Rafael Nadal Academy
Benoit Paire travelled to Mallorca for some training as he aims to revive his career after struggling for two years. Benoit Paire has been in the news many times yet it's been rarely for anything good. The French player created multiple headlines with his lacklustre efforts on the court and poor play. It's been over two years since Paire played any kind of strong tennis.
Dominic Thiem books Gijon semi-final over Francisco Cerundolo
Dominic Thiem played another solid match to take down Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 and book a semi-final spot in Gijon. The Austrian took a bit over 90 minutes to win this match and it was a fairly competitive one where he demonstrated a very solid level overall to take down a tricky player in Cerundolo. It was one of his better matches recently and it is the first semi-final he secured on hard courts since the 2020 ATP finals.
