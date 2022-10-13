Felix Auger-Aliassime played another great match to take down Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 6-3 and move on to the final of the Firenze Open. The Canadian will take on J.J. Wolf in the final tomorrow and that's an excellent chance for him to win another trophy as he lost in far too many finals in his career. Musetti was having an excellent week so far but he didn't do that well in this one as Auger was simply too good.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO