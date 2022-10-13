Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why rain can sometimes make your allergies worse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might think a rainy day will provide relief from uncomfortable and annoying allergy symptoms. However, rain from thunderstorms can actually make some people’s symptoms worse. People who wheeze and sneeze with hay fever from pollens can sometimes get...
actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
actionnews5.com
Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
actionnews5.com
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent study found drinking two to three cups of coffee could lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Sushant Khaire, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share his thoughts on the study. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why frost can develop even though temperatures readings are above freezing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front has brought a blast of cool air to the Mid-South. So cool, in fact, that morning frost has been in the forecast. By definition, frost is defined as a layer of ice that forms on surfaces that are at or below 32°F.
actionnews5.com
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital warn parents of RSV cases on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors give preventative measures to help your little one stay away from the hospital as a respiratory virus makes its rounds among children. The respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal illness that usually occurs in the winter months. But its recent spike has doctors concerned ahead of the typical flu season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
actionnews5.com
Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo. The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween. This year’s theme is Stranger Things. “We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots...
actionnews5.com
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
actionnews5.com
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans may be surprised to learn priests cannot serve in the Tennessee legislature and slavery can still be found in the state constitution. In just a few days, polls open for the midterm elections and voters will have to make decisions on four constitutional amendments. Early...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why knowing the difference between a Warning, Watch, or Advisory is crucial
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To better prepare for weather conditions, it’s important to know the difference between a storm warning, a watch, and an advisory. Knowing the difference will help everyone take the proper steps to protect themselves and their property. The difference between a Watch, a Warning, and...
actionnews5.com
Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday. Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding...
actionnews5.com
Memphis blows double-digit lead for second straight week, falls to East Carolina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis football led by as many as 17 on Saturday night on the road against East Carolina. But they allowed the Pirates to come back and eventually win in 4 overtimes, 47-45. The Tigers drop to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in AAC play. It’s...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton. MPD said one person was found dead on Mimosa Avenue. There is no known suspect information at this time.
Comments / 0