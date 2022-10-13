Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit

25 WEATHER — A cold front will be approaching Sunday, and it will offer some rain. We should have scattered showers and storms around over the course of Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. One or two storms may be strong, but a transition to just rain will take place Sunday night. Some of that rain will last into Monday morning as well. All of the showers should be south of here by Monday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO