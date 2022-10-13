Tips on teams to pick and avoid in Week 6 NFL survivor pools from betting pros

There’s not a clear consensus from writers who offer advice on survivor pools as we head into Week 6 of the NFL season.

However, a couple of teams were seen as ones to pick in more than one site.

Here’s a closer look at what’s being written.

A case for picking the Ravens against the Giants was made by the Athletic’s Derek Tate. He wrote in part: “The Ravens have gotten off to multiple fast starts offensively this season, only to allow teams with dangerous outside vertical threats come storming back. Unfortunately for the Giants, they simply do not possess the offensive weapons on the outside to threaten the Ravens cornerback duo of Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Expect the Ravens to load the box to contain Saquon Barkley and a long day at the office for Daniel Jones.”

The Packers (who play the Jets) is the pick from Yahoo Sports’ Greg Brainos. This is an excerpt from his story: “Two weeks ago, I faded the Packers because of high ownership and a fear that the Patriots would run all over them (they did). Last week, I predicted the Giants would shock Green Bay in London (they did). This week, it’s time to back the Pack. Coach Matt LaFleur has never lost consecutive games in the regular season. As frisky as the Jets have been this year, two of their wins were highly improbable-bordering-on-fluky comebacks and the other was over Skylar Thompson.”

The Rams (who face the Panthers) are the best bet says BJ Rudell of Pro Football Network. This is a passage from his story: “My recommendation this week hits a lot of these factors. As strange as it sounds, if the 2-3 Rams lose, their playoff hopes might be dashed. Their upcoming schedule is brutal, including the 49ers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Saints, and Chiefs. I could go on, but you get the idea. The opposing Panthers are a mess. They’re in the midst of a coaching change, and their preseason No. 4 QB is poised to start.”

The Buccaneers (playing the Steelers) and Ravens are the top choices from the Action Network’s Billy Ward. This is a snippet from his story: “While I prefer to use teams at home for survivor pools, we can’t afford to be that picky this week. The only home teams favored by seven or more are Green Bay and the Rams. ... On the bright side, there’s very little opportunity cost with burning Tampa Bay this week. They’re only implied for 70% or better odds in two more weeks between now and Week 17, and both of those have much stronger options.”

The Rams are also the top pick for USA Today’s Prince Grimes. This is from his story: “The Panthers are awful, and this is their first game under a new head coach.”

Avoid the Vikings (who face the Dolphins), says CBS Sports. It wrote in part: “In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL schedule, the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), even though they are favorites over the Miami Dolphins (3-2). The Dolphins are an unpredictable team to deal with on either side of this matchup with their quarterback situation up in the air. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has no timetable for his return, and Teddy Bridgewater is in the concussion protocol following his early exit last Sunday against the Jets.”