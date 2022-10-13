Read full article on original website
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
New Biden program grants legal pathway to U.S. for thousands of Venezuelan migrants
The Biden Administration announced a joint agreement with Mexico similar to “Uniting for Ukraine” that will give a legal pathway to the U.S. for 24,000 migrants from Venezuela, while expelling others under Title 42.
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
Venezuelan migrants, lawmakers react to policy change for Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas -- On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced multiple actions that they say would help reduce the number of people arriving at the Southern border. DHS officials also said they are trying create a more orderly process for people fleeing Venezuela because of the humanitarian and...
Immigration activists dismayed at Biden move to expand Title 42 to Venezuelan illegal migrants
Immigration activists are dismayed by the Biden administration's expansion of Title 42 expulsions to include Venezuelan nationals, alongside a new parole scheme.
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
DHS To Let Thousands Of Qualifying Venezuelan Migrants Enter U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it’s establishing a new pathway for migrants fleeing Venezuela to legally resettle in the United States. The program, which mirrors a similar option for Ukrainian refugees, will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans to come live and work in the U.S. Migrants crossing the southern U.S. border will be sent back to Mexico, which has coordinated with the U.S. on this plan.
Death toll rises to 50 in Venezuela landslide
The death toll has risen to 50 from a devastating landslide that swept through a Venezuelan town near the capital Caracas, officials said on Thursday. "So far we officially have 50 people who unfortunately lost their lives and (their bodies) have been handed over to their relatives," Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told a local television channel, updating the earlier toll of 43.
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor’s playbook.Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 -- which Biden's own Justice Department is fighting in court — to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the...
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
