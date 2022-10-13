The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it’s establishing a new pathway for migrants fleeing Venezuela to legally resettle in the United States. The program, which mirrors a similar option for Ukrainian refugees, will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans to come live and work in the U.S. Migrants crossing the southern U.S. border will be sent back to Mexico, which has coordinated with the U.S. on this plan.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO