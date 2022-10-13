ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Economy
Politics
Immigration
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
KVIA

Venezuelan migrants, lawmakers react to policy change for Venezuelans

EL PASO, Texas -- On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced multiple actions that they say would help reduce the number of people arriving at the Southern border. DHS officials also said they are trying create a more orderly process for people fleeing Venezuela because of the humanitarian and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
EL PASO, TX
HuffPost

DHS To Let Thousands Of Qualifying Venezuelan Migrants Enter U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it’s establishing a new pathway for migrants fleeing Venezuela to legally resettle in the United States. The program, which mirrors a similar option for Ukrainian refugees, will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans to come live and work in the U.S. Migrants crossing the southern U.S. border will be sent back to Mexico, which has coordinated with the U.S. on this plan.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Death toll rises to 50 in Venezuela landslide

The death toll has risen to 50 from a devastating landslide that swept through a Venezuelan town near the capital Caracas, officials said on Thursday. "So far we officially have 50 people who unfortunately lost their lives and (their bodies) have been handed over to their relatives," Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told a local television channel, updating the earlier toll of 43.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor’s playbook.Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 -- which Biden's own Justice Department is fighting in court — to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump’s troop withdrawal order is ‘key evidence’ he knew he lost election

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republican members on the Jan. 6 panel, said that interviews with former Trump administration officials showed that former President Donald Trump admitted privately that he knew he had lost. Kinzinger said that “key evidence” of this was Trump’s directive to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia before he left office in November.
POTUS
