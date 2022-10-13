Read full article on original website
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Nintendo QA Tester to Receive $25,000 in Union Busting Settlement
The former Nintendo game tester who filed a labor complaint against the company will receive nearly $26,000 in a proposed settlement.
Is Fortnite Shutting Down in 2022 or 2023?
Every year, the same rumors circulate online — is Fortnite shutting down?. Online games can be an uncertain landscape, particularly live service ones. At any time, a studio could announce that they're shutting down servers, effectively making a game unplayable. We've seen a number of games meet this fate in this last quarter of the year alone. Last month PlatinumGames announced that Babylon's Fall would be terminating service in February 2023 not even a year into its life. Just yesterday, Square Enix announced that mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Solider would also be ending its service.
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2's damage hero Bastion is no longer in the game, and players can't play turret builder Torbjorn in competitive play, either. Here's everything you need to know about these characters' return. When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back to Overwatch 2?. Overwatch 2 players have experienced many problems with...
How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog October 2022
Sony has added a variety of new games to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of October.
Can Litwick Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Litwick Community Day is finally here in Pokémon GO and trainers want to know whether Litwick will be shiny.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
Atlus Teases "Next Stage" of Persona Series
Atlus's Persona 25th Anniversary celebrations have finished, ending with a teaser for the future of the Persona series.
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
How to Improve Your KD in Apex Legends
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Apex Legends is a battle royale, there is a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, Apex is widely regarded as one of the BRs with the highest skill ceilings nowadays, which is demonstrated by players who routinely hit Predator. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Apex Legends.
