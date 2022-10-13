ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?

Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn

Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR

Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

