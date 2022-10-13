Read full article on original website
Vampire Survivors Arcana Cards Explained
Players struggling against enemy hordes in Vampire Survivors can take a sigh of relief as we break down the highly beneficial Arcana card system.
What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?
Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Convenience Trumps Charm in Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life
Hokko Life aims for Animal Crossing and falls just short. Read our review.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
5 Best Horror Games on Xbox Game Pass for Halloween 2022
October is well underway and it's the perfect time to play some spooky games. Here are the five best horror games available to play on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween.
Pokémon GO Festival of Lights Timed Research Guide
Here is a Timed Research Guide guide for Pokémon GO's limited-time Festival of Lights event that runs from Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17.
Pokémon GO Halloween 2022 Event: What is it?
Though there has not been any official announcement of the Pokémon GO Halloween 2022 Event, some sleuthing has been done, to predict what will be coming to the game.
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Pokémon GO Trick of the Light Special Research Ticket: Should You Buy It?
Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Field Notes: Trick of the Light story entails and whether or not its ticket is worth buying in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon Reveals New Electric-Type Gym Leader Iono in Scarlet and Violet
A new Gym Leader has been revealed coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — Iono.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
Valorant Patch 5.08 UI Changes Detailed
Valorant Patch 5.08 will bring UI changes to the game.
VCT Pros Explain Which Gamers Have Transitioned Best to Valorant
DBLTAP spoke with several of the game's best players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: Which community of gaming background has transitioned best to professional Valorant? Here's what we found.
