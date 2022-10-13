Read full article on original website
MultiVersus Adds Gremlin Leader Stripe to Roster, Halloween Update
Warner Bros. Games has expanded the roster for MultiVersus, adding Gremlins antagonist Stripe as a new playable character.
Convenience Trumps Charm in Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life
Hokko Life aims for Animal Crossing and falls just short. Read our review.
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
VCT Pros Explain Which Gamers Have Transitioned Best to Valorant
DBLTAP spoke with several of the game's best players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: Which community of gaming background has transitioned best to professional Valorant? Here's what we found.
New Pokémon Revealed for Upcoming Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a new Paldea-region Pokémon heading to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Bellibolt.
What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?
Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Dead by Daylight Halloween 2022 Free Weekend Explained
Dead by Daylight will be free to play the for the last weekend of October.
Serpentine Perk Continues to Frustrate Players in Warzone Season 5
Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Steam Mobile App Redesign Finally Released
The Steam mobile app has finally received a redesign, Valve announced.
Black Adam Heading to Fortnite This Month
Fortnite is set to receive another crossover with DC, this time with Shazam! spin-off character, Black Adam. Fortnite is no stranger to superhero crossovers, with a number of iconic characters from both the DC and Marvel universes having descended upon the island. Heroes such as Batman, The Flash and even Superman have all made their way to Fortnite. The latest DC hero to join their ranks is Black Adam.
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
