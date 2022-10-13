ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2

Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
DBLTAP

What's the Best Aim Assist Setting for Apex Legends?

Many Apex Legends players use aim assist to better secure kills when using a controller. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller rages on, many players have taken to using aim assist to help them secure kills and win games. Players using controller already have their aim assist turned on but settings can be changed to better take advantage of the aim assist.
DBLTAP

Serpentine Perk Continues to Frustrate Players in Warzone Season 5

Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.
DBLTAP

How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2

The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
DBLTAP

When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2's damage hero Bastion is no longer in the game, and players can't play turret builder Torbjorn in competitive play, either. Here's everything you need to know about these characters' return. When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back to Overwatch 2?. Overwatch 2 players have experienced many problems with...
DBLTAP

Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR

Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn

Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
