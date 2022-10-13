ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden

The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
LINDEN, VA
Front Royal, VA
Front Royal, VA
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Luray conducts Downtown Revitalization Survey

The Town of Luray is conducting a Downtown Revitalization Survey to help the town gain an understanding of what residents are looking for in the area. The anonymous survey will look at the Historic District which includes Main, Court, and Broad Streets. Luray native and VCU Master’s student Trinity Waldron...
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

158th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment

This weekend is the 158th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown. This two day event recreates the final major battle held in the Shenandoah Valley. Visitors will be taken back in time with music, medical and civilian demonstrations and cavalry, artillery, and infantry soldiers in action.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
theriver953.com

FCPS outpaces Virginia in on time graduation rate

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced that their on time graduation rate has exceeded the state’s average. This is the 10th consecutive year FCPS’ on time graduation rate has exceeded the state’s average on time graduation rate. The Virginia Department of Education confirms that FCPS’ on time...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
firefighternation.com

Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)

Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

