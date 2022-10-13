Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
royalexaminer.com
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items. First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
Inside Nova
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Washington Examiner
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
Metro News
Berkeley County solid waste programs looking at further cuts with revenue loss
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — When the Entsorga waste to fuel plant in Martinsburg shut its doors in April, Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority Chair Clint Hogbin warned there could be some tightening of operations because of the resulting hole in their budget. “They lease 12 acres from the Solid Waste...
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
theriver953.com
Luray conducts Downtown Revitalization Survey
The Town of Luray is conducting a Downtown Revitalization Survey to help the town gain an understanding of what residents are looking for in the area. The anonymous survey will look at the Historic District which includes Main, Court, and Broad Streets. Luray native and VCU Master’s student Trinity Waldron...
theriver953.com
158th Anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment
This weekend is the 158th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek in Middletown. This two day event recreates the final major battle held in the Shenandoah Valley. Visitors will be taken back in time with music, medical and civilian demonstrations and cavalry, artillery, and infantry soldiers in action.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
theriver953.com
FCPS outpaces Virginia in on time graduation rate
Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced that their on time graduation rate has exceeded the state’s average. This is the 10th consecutive year FCPS’ on time graduation rate has exceeded the state’s average on time graduation rate. The Virginia Department of Education confirms that FCPS’ on time...
Information Needed in Ongoing Arson Investigations in Hampshire County; 8 places burned
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is requesting information in a string of arsons in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the eight fires occurred in a separate vacant structure, and there have been no reported injuries. As the...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
pagevalleynews.com
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
LURAY, Oct. 13 — On Thursday morning, Valley Health System filed a lawsuit in Winchester Circuit Court against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health, for “egregious payment delays” in the reimbursement of more than $11.4 million for services rendered to its clients. The suit seeks total damages of $20 million.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
firefighternation.com
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)
Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
Soros-backed Virginia prosecutor inadvertently freed suspect accused of murder
A Virginia prosecutor who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros-backed political action committees accidentally freed a suspect accused of murder.
