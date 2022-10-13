ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Find The Perfect Apartment Home to Host Your Family this Holiday Season

BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Martin House windows returned

For more than twenty years, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s collection included two original art glass windows from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, located in Buffalo’s historic Parkside neighborhood. The windows were removed from the Martin House during a period when the house lay vacant. In June 2022, the windows were returned and installed, bringing the Martin House “one step closer to providing an authentic interpretation of this historic masterpiece,” says Executive Director Mary Roberts.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Delonix Spa and Boutique

TONAWANDA, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Name your own adoption fee at SPCA Serving Erie County

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you have been thinking about adopting a cat or dog, this is your sign to adopt this month!. The SPCA Serving Erie County is offering a ghoulishly good special where adopters can name their own adoption prices. This will run from October 24 to 31 for dogs and cats one year old and older.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Water Buffalo Club 716 joins Weekend Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wondered about the Water Buffalo hats that you might see around Highmark Stadium? Wonder no longer. Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716 joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday to talk all about it. You can watch the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Dancing With the Stars returning to Buffalo with a brand new show

Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Jan. 24, 2023.
BUFFALO, NY

