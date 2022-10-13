Read full article on original website
Enter to Win a Date Night for Two at the New A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen to give away a Date Night For Two at the New A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen ($200 value)!
Find The Perfect Apartment Home to Host Your Family this Holiday Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Apartment hunting can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Before you start looking for the perfect apartment to call home, make your list of must-haves....
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
Fall Festival of fun at Canalside in Buffalo
It's a celebration of the season here in Western New York. It's fun, but also educational for you and your children.
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Unique Round House For Sale In Erie County [PHOTOS]
Looking for a truly unique home for sale in Western New York? This house has all the comforts and a special design! The fall is here and it may be the perfect time to get out and do some house shopping!. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the housing market was...
Big event for dog lovers in the southtowns
It's a dog eat dog world out there, but in a friendly sort of way in the southtowns this weekend. The Nickel City Cluster Dog Show wrapping up Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
Martin House windows returned
For more than twenty years, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s collection included two original art glass windows from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, located in Buffalo’s historic Parkside neighborhood. The windows were removed from the Martin House during a period when the house lay vacant. In June 2022, the windows were returned and installed, bringing the Martin House “one step closer to providing an authentic interpretation of this historic masterpiece,” says Executive Director Mary Roberts.
Delonix Spa and Boutique
Welcome to Delonix Spa and Boutique, we are so happy to have you visit us here in Tonawanda, New York. We are the only Spa and Boutique in Buffalo focused solely on Women’s Health and Wellness offering both services and products. Our Spa offers massage therapy and skin care and lash services by Licensed Providers who are dedicated to providing the highest quality customer experience. If you are in the mood to shop, check out our Boutique which focuses on helping women purchase and receive expert advice and education in Health and Wellness Products, intimate wear, bathing suits, skin care products and more. Come on in and find out why Delonix Spa and Boutique is different from all other health and beauty locations in Western New York.
Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at The Buffalo Bar and Grill. Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality. The annual event had more inductees than usual...
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
Fall Fest 2020 in Lancaster
There was plenty of seasonal fun in Lancaster this weekend. Big crowds turned out for Fall Fest 2022, which took place at Como Lake Park on Saturday.
Name your own adoption fee at SPCA Serving Erie County
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you have been thinking about adopting a cat or dog, this is your sign to adopt this month!. The SPCA Serving Erie County is offering a ghoulishly good special where adopters can name their own adoption prices. This will run from October 24 to 31 for dogs and cats one year old and older.
Water Buffalo Club 716 joins Weekend Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ever wondered about the Water Buffalo hats that you might see around Highmark Stadium? Wonder no longer. Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716 joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday to talk all about it. You can watch the full segment above.
Dancing With the Stars returning to Buffalo with a brand new show
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Jan. 24, 2023.
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Dunkirk
The New York Lottery announced Monday morning that a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Dunkirk.
