Tacos El Último Baile has been a beloved East Bay staple, since its early days at Legionnaire Saloon in 2017 through its time at 22nd and Telegraph avenues. But now the taco truck is rolling out of the trailer and into a permanent new space in Fruitvale. It’s an exciting transition for Tacos El Último Baile owner Dominic Prado, as he settles in and throws open the doors on October 15. What the new space will afford Prado is efficiency; having everything in one place will allow him to do what he already does but easier, he says. “With a trailer, there’s so much inefficiency,” he says. “You’ve got to pull it, you’ve got to take it somewhere else, you’ve got to prep somewhere, you’ve got to cook here — [this new space] just kind of eliminates a lot of that.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO