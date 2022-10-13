Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
NBC Miami
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’
THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
WPBF News 25
'Killer Clown Case' jury trial pushed back after 'Clown Sighting File' found
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What was supposed to be the start of a jury trial next week in the "Killer Clown Case" has been pushed back after a lost file was found by the state. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file, which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter avoids death penalty, jury recommends life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The jury recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz for the Parkland massacre. The jury considered 17 counts for the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February of 2018. At least one juror found that mitigating factors outweighed the...
Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland high school shooting: Jurors recommend life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who last year pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday after hearing several weeks of testimony in...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Doctor Won’t Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
After a young lady overdosed and died inside a Broward doctor’s apartment in 2018, there won’t be any charges brought against the doctor. First responders discovered Natalie “Olya” Langille unresponsive inside Dr. Naval Parikh’s apartment after he dialed 911 more than four years ago. According...
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
Nikolas Cruz: Remembering the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting
Seventeen students and staff were killed by Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas massacre. In 2022, jurors recommended life in prison without parole for the Parkland shooter. Palm Beach Post Staff. Nikolas Cruz, then 19 and now 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17...
Life in prison: Man sentenced for 2019 Lake Worth homicide
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Lantana-area man to life in prison in the December 2019 fatal shooting of another man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Jonathan Major, 38, guilty in August of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the Dec. 19, 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace of Boca Raton.
Click10.com
Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Defense - Parkland shooter is 'broken, brain-damaged'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. ...
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland Parents In Tears After Killer Avoids Death Penalty After Massacre Of Kids
Following the sentencing of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 24, to life without parole for his massacre of 17 people (14 children) in 2018, parents of the young victims came forward to blast the decision to spare him the death penalty. Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old child was gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 of that year, immediately took to Twitter in the aftermath of the October 12 decision. “If this is true, any juror issue must be investigated. This is not how justice should served,” he tweeted alongside a link to an article in Mediaite. Fred continued his thoughts in a 23-tweet essay, saying in part that the experience left him, “in tears.” “For now, I am glad that this is over and that my family and I will finally be able to visit Jaime at the cemetery,” he wrote.
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
iheart.com
South Florida man accused of molesting disabled teenager
Broward County, FL - A South Florida man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a partially blind 15-year-old with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. 51-year-old Saul Garcia was arrested on Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16. Police say Garcia approached the teen from...
