Motley Fool
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Berkshire Hathaway owns about four dozen stocks in its massive portfolio, many of which were picked by Warren Buffett himself. On the other hand, there are some that aren't great choices, and one in particular has virtually no upside potential.
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
I recently had some extra cash in my brokerage account due to a stock sale. I decided to divide the proceeds equally among three of my highest-conviction investments. All three have tons of growth potential but are also stable businesses.
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
Motley Fool
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has a scandal on his hands after an apparent error over its misinformation policy triggered a storm of outrage. Next time you’re clicking through one of those impossibly long and impenetrable legal disclaimers to a company’s terms of service, it may be time to have a closer look.
Motley Fool
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Q3 earnings easily beat analysts' expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential.
Fact Check: Does Zuckerberg's '$1.2bn Metaverse' Only Have 38 Users?
A number of tweets claim that Mark Zuckerberg's project has staggeringly low uptake, but were they alluding to the wrong metaverse?
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Motley Fool
Working While On Social Security? There's Good News for 2023
Social Security beneficiaries will receive a historic raise in 2023. Next year's COLA will affect several areas of Social Security. Those who are working while receiving Social Security will see a unique perk.
Motley Fool
Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40
The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
Motley Fool
Should You Take Out a Personal Loan When You Have Savings You Can Tap?
The quick answer? It depends. Personal loans are a good option to look at when a need for money arises. While you can turn to your savings in some situations, in other cases, you're better off leaving your cash reserves alone. If you have less money in savings and a...
Motley Fool
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?
Energy Transfer's fundamental business should lend itself well to big payouts. Management's track record of ambitious spending and lower returns should raise some eyebrows.
Motley Fool
These 7 Words From Mark Zuckerberg Will Make You Rethink an Investment in Meta Platforms Stock
Mark Zuckerberg fears people got too excited about the metaverse too quickly, considering it will take years to come to fruition. The stock looks cheap, but the company is spending billions to build out the metaverse. Meta Platforms could be a stock for some to buy, but any shareholder will...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Motley Fool
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
