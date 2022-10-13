Have you herd? Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes baby southern white rhino

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently welcomed a 150-pound rhino calf, and now it’s asking for your help to name him.

Theme park guests will be able to see the southern white rhino calf within the coming days when he joins his mother and the remainder of the park’s rhino crash on the Serengeti plain.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The public is invited to vote in an online poll to determine the baby rhino’s name now through Oct. 21. The name choices are Viazi, which means “potato” in Swahili, Vumbi, which means “dust” in Swahili, and Bahati, which means “luck/fortune” in Swahili.

You can click here to vote.

The results of the poll will be announced on the park’s social media channels.

©2022 Cox Media Group