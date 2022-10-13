Read full article on original website
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Thursday’s Standoff with Springfield PD
The identity of a man and charges against him have been released in yesterday’s pursuit and standoff in west Springfield. Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Shane Pennington with driving while intoxicated, assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers were called to the area of Bennett and...
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County
31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
Cause of death released for two killed during officer-involved shooting
OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County coroner has released the cause of death for 37-year-old Timothy W. Shafer and 23-year-old Donna M. Bailey as gunshot wounds. Shafer and Bailey were involved in a police chase in Christian County on September 24. Officers attempted to pull them over on suspicion of impaired driving. After stopping the […]
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
Sentence Handed Down in Fraud Case Against Woman from Springfield
A woman from Springfield is set to spend over five years in prison following her sentencing on Tuesday. 34-year-old Lisa Gee pleaded guilty last November to two separate charges, one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud after admitting to falsifying three separate PPP loan requests. U.S....
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Charges Filed In 1992 Assault Case Near Branson
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says charges have been filed against a man in a 30-year-old assault case. Tony Wagner, 61, from Fort Scott, Kansas is charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Troopers say Wagner attacked two women from Texas who were vacationing in the Branson...
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
Two Of Camden County’s Most Wanted Captured This Week
Two of the suspects who have been on the Camden County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” List have been apprehended in two separate cases…. One on the Most Wanted List was arrested during a Monday morning drug-bust at a motel in Osage Beach. Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says Ashley M. Elkins was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and may now face further charges….“So this case right now, she’s still here in the Camden County jail and she’ll appear before a judge later this month unless if she doesn’t post bond.”
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
1 injured after shooting near Nichols Park; Police chief addresses rise in shots fired calls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department chief says that by the end of October, Springfield will surpass last year in the number of shots-fired calls. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Nichols Park. Officers say a man shot in the chest is in stable condition. Police say the shooter is not in custody.
Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.
Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs
Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
MODOT/Highway Patrol Urge Safety Following Fatal Crash In Camden County
With last week’s head-on collision in Camden County that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol’s Troop-F has recorded 61 road fatalities since the year began. And a MO-DOT safety engineer says it points to how important the department’s strategic safety plan is. The plan is called...
