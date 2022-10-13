Read full article on original website
Seattle's famous dog who rode the bus to the dog park by herself, dies
SEATTLE — Eclipse, the Seattle dog who became famous for taking a bus by herself to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to her Facebook page, the 10-year-old black labrador-bull mastiff mix was recently diagnosed with cancer and passed away in her sleep on Friday morning.
KOMO News
Eclipse, Seattle's bus-riding dog, dies at age 10
SEATTLE — Eclipse stole the hearts of those on social media and transit riders in Seattle in 2015 when she became famous for riding the bus to her favorite dog park. The Black lab mastiff mix was often seen roaming the aisles of the bus, hopping up onto seats with strangers, and waiting for her stop.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Several Washington Animal Shelters Care for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to have ever reached stateside. The storm caused the deaths of over 130 people and racked up billions of dollars in damage. While you see plenty of news reports on people being displaced, you may not realize what's happening to pets in affected areas.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
q13fox.com
Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington. The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. The Pasado's veterinary team is standing...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father
SEATTLE — Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father. Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter. “It sucks, she’s five and I believe that she...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks victim, suspect of domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol needs help locating the victim and suspect of a domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey. According to authorities, 53-year-old Chae An is suspected of violating a no-contact order and kidnapping his wife, 42-year-old Young An. The two were last seen Sunday afternoon at 12:54 p.m....
Chronicle
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.
Just in Time? Orphaned Montana Grizzly Bear Cub Gets New Home
Not everyone is fond of zoos. But zoo before possible euthanizing or death by other means? Well,... Besides, as you will read shortly, the new digs sound pretty swanky. And if you think you have a catchy name for the new gal on the block, they might like to hear from you.
Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome
(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love. Love and her brother, Joshuah Love,...
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures 'Fireball' Soaring Through Seattle Sky
This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.Michael Snyder… The post WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky appeared first on Outsider.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
