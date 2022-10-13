Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Brewer lawyer suspended but allowed to keep working
BREWER, Maine — A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for...
Poliquin, LePage meet with voters to discuss inflation & other concerns
BANGOR, Maine — Election day is less than four weeks away, and some candidates for office are trying to make some lasting impressions. Former Gov. Paul LePage and former GOP U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin sat down with voters in Bangor on Thursday morning. They addressed some of Maine's most...
Settlement reached in Penobscot River mercury contamination lawsuit
MAINE, USA — A 20-year-long lawsuit over pollution in the Penobscot River finally came to a close this week, thanks to an ongoing effort from the Maine People's Alliance and the National Resources Defense Council. Mallinckrodt, a company that once owned a chemical plant in Orrington, will pay at...
Colby College honors AP journalists for courage in documenting Mariupol
WATERVILLE, Maine — Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored for their courage with Colby College's Lovejoy Award. Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka continued reporting on the Russian invasion after other international journalists left Mariupol,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NEWS CENTER Maine
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Down East Family YMCA launches inclusive program for kids with disabilities
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Down East Family YMCA has announced plans to launch an inclusive program for kids will intellectual disabilities, and the Y is partnering with Special Olympics Maine to make it happen. The program is expected to provide children with disabilities access to activities such as art,...
Chemical plant owner to pay more than $180M for pollution in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle. A federal judge on Tuesday approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to...
ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships. "There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Can Bruce Poliquin's ad featuring lobsterman Billy Bob Faulkingham leave out the fact he is a politician?
PORTLAND, Maine — If you watch NEWS CENTER Maine's newscasts, you probably already saw the ad. A lobsterman from Winter Harbor pulls up in his boat and makes a pitch to vote against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. The ad is produced by Bruce Poliquin for Congress. Poliquin...
Fright at the Fort returns to Maine this weekend
PROSPECT, MAINE, Maine — Fright at the Fort is returning to Fort Knox for its 21st year. The annual haunted house is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The spooky fun kicks off this Saturday night. The 160-year-old Civil War-era fort is getting a makeover for...
Maine fire departments gear up for 100th annual Fire Prevention Week
ORONO, Maine — Fire Departments across the state are making sure Mainers stay safe with the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. "Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, and we always try to plan so it doesn't happen to us. But it does happen, unfortunately," Old Town Fire Rescue Capt. Adam Martell said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lamoine homicide victim identified
LAMOINE, Maine — The identity of a homicide victim in Lamoine has been released. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta confirmed the identity as 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday. Salisbury was found dead in his home on Shore...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop
LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0