Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire

VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships. "There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lamoine homicide victim identified

LAMOINE, Maine — The identity of a homicide victim in Lamoine has been released. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta confirmed the identity as 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday. Salisbury was found dead in his home on Shore...
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
BRADFORD, ME
