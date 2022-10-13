ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The best pillows in 2022

We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
WWD

Slowear Teams With Sebago on Penny Loafers Capsule

Slowear is further dipping its toe into the footwear category, unveiling a partnership with storied shoemaker Sebago. Focused on Sebago’s signature Classic Dan penny loafers, the capsule collection comprises two iterations of the style.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The hero piece, a brown patent version crafted from shell cordovan leather, known for its durability, is flanked by a grainy black style. Retailing at 640 euros and 240 euros, respectively, they are available exclusively at Slowear’s stores and at the brand’s e-commerce site. The menswear-focused company runs an international retail network and is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt casual shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and footwear. As reported earlier this year, the company opened its third U.S. retail outpost, and first in New York, in the NoHo section. Footwear specialist Sebago is part of the BasicNet stable, which also includes K-Way, Kappa and Superga, among others. The brand has forged ties with several labels including C.P. Company, Baracuta and Milan retailer One Block Down, making co-branded capsules an integral part of its strategy.
