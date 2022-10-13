Read full article on original website
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Marbled 'Coffee Date' earrings are artistic couple's latest collaboration
Pour yourself a coffee, take a sip, and rock some new drip — literally. Lindsay Williams and her life partner Bradley Scherzer paired up for a limited edition release of Coffee Date earrings in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The cascading pour of marble-painted wood dripping over a laser-cut coffee cup is only the latest design in her jewelry line, Avert Adornments. “It was fun,” Williams said. “We came up with different color waves based on coffee shops we like to go to, or coffee shops that we have gone to in our travels that have been memorable.” The colorful design came about after the duo attended a marbling class in Detroit.
Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday
October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal
Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
RITUAL RESURRECTION HAUNTS BARASTI BEACH BAR WITH A THREE-DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR HALLOWEEN
Promising to be a big one, Barasti Beach Bar at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina is going from laidback beach vibes to a haunted asylum with a décor of blood baths, zombies, coffins, and horror-gore before partying the night away with a line-up of international DJ acts across the weekend.
