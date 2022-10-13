Pour yourself a coffee, take a sip, and rock some new drip — literally. Lindsay Williams and her life partner Bradley Scherzer paired up for a limited edition release of Coffee Date earrings in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The cascading pour of marble-painted wood dripping over a laser-cut coffee cup is only the latest design in her jewelry line, Avert Adornments. “It was fun,” Williams said. “We came up with different color waves based on coffee shops we like to go to, or coffee shops that we have gone to in our travels that have been memorable.” The colorful design came about after the duo attended a marbling class in Detroit.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO