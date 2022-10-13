ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Fall Festivals

There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Marbled 'Coffee Date' earrings are artistic couple's latest collaboration

Pour yourself a coffee, take a sip, and rock some new drip — literally. Lindsay Williams and her life partner Bradley Scherzer paired up for a limited edition release of Coffee Date earrings in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The cascading pour of marble-painted wood dripping over a laser-cut coffee cup is only the latest design in her jewelry line, Avert Adornments.  “It was fun,” Williams said. “We came up with different color waves based on coffee shops we like to go to, or coffee shops that we have gone to in our travels that have been memorable.”  The colorful design came about after the duo attended a marbling class in Detroit. 
Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday

October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal

Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
