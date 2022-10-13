Read full article on original website
Winners announced in Missouri Day Festival Parade
The Missouri Day Festival Parade on Saturday in Trenton had fifty entries and twenty-two marching bands. The Spirit of Missouri Day award went to Moore’s Woodworking and Construction. The award is for the entry best following the Missouri Day theme, which this year was “Homegrown Since 1985.” Moore’s Woodworking and Construction also was recognized as having the best business entry.
Audio: Dedication ceremony held for Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan
The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission hosted a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan on October 13th. The ceremony was within sight of the future dam construction. The project is the result of four decades of work by area leaders to bring a sustainable supply of...
NCMC Foundation Board of Directors Announced
Photo: Top, left to right; Catherine Hamilton, Loren Meservey and Maureen Funk. Bottom, left to right; Kanna Helton and Tammy Taylor. The North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors have been announced for the new year. Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue as the President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s Board of Directors. He was re-elected to the position in May. Scott Wilson will be Vice President, Tricia Key, Secretary, and Cathy McKay, Treasurer. Those terms will be for one year.
Chillicothe R-II Surplus Auction
An auction of Chillicothe R-II School District surplus will be October 21st at 10:00 am at the High School Parking Lot. Items will be available from the High School, Middle School, Chillicothe Elementary School, and Grand River Tech. Items to be sold range from dining room items, kitchen items, shelving,...
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
Albany man injured after SUV is struck by wheel on combine
An Albany resident was hurt Saturday afternoon on Highway 136 when the sports utility vehicle he was driving was hit by a wheel of a combine. The combine was being hauled by a truck on a flatbed. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Chadwick was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with moderate...
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
Collision with semi's load leads to injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
Audio: Jamesport Baptist Church to celebrate 155th anniversary on Sunday
Members and guests will gather on Sunday when the Jamesport Baptist Church holds its 155th-anniversary celebration. Following Sunday school at 9:45 and worship at 10:45, there will be a noon meal. What’s called “An Afternoon of Sharing” begins at 1:30. The church member who described the history...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
