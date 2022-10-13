Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder, Hayward Spears Sr., dies at 88
Founder of Hayward's Pit BBQ, Hayward Spears Sr., died on October 2 at the age of 88.
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
1 killed in Douglas County fatal crash Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
ksal.com
Man Killed in Work-Place Accident
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
One dead, three injured in fiery head-on crash in Lawrence
One person is dead and three are injured in a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
3 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound US 71 Highway just before I-435
Three were injured in a two-vehicle crash around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on southbound U.S. 71 Highway just before Interstate 435.
KCTV 5
Driver ejected in rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-435 near Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Truman Road led to critical injuries according to Kansas City Missouri Police. KCPD said a black and red Chrysler Sebring was heading southbound on I-435 in the second lane of travel. Police said the Chrysler changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and flipped over multiple times.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Comments / 0