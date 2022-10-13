Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant inspections: Mouse in kitchen in 1 of 4 bad reports; 50 places satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
iheartoswego.com
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Syracuse, N.Y. -- He always wore a hat and ordered a cheeseburger with coffee or a soda. He didn’t remember to dress for the brutal Syracuse winters. He never asked for anything.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
‘Severe hoarding’ gives Syracuse firefighters a challenge; cause under investigation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house packed with “severe hoarding” gave Syracuse firefighters a challenge Saturday while they battled a fire that is still under investigation, firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Pond Street, according to a Facebook post...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
Weatherup Discusses Micron Technology, Sale Of Former Attis Ethanol Site
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update yesterday, Thursday, October 13, where he discussed the impact Micron Technology will have on Oswego County and the sale of the former Attis Ethanol site. As the video does not have an American Sign Language...
iheartoswego.com
Debra J. Capozzi – October 12, 2022
Debra (Debbie) J. (Churchill) Capozzi, 63, passed away peacefully and comfortably at Upstate Hospital Downtown Syracuse NY, following complications of a stroke. Surviving Debbie are her parents James and Joyce Churchill of North Syracuse, her sister Brenda (Sue) Churchill of Enosburg Falls, VT, and her two daughters Teresa (Nicholas) Beardslee of Mexico, NY and Elisabeth (Christopher) Bourgeois of Elmira, NY. Also surviving is her nephew James (Melanie) Schaffer of Sherwood, OR, and many dear friends.
Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled
A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Brad Moses is unfit to be Madison County judge (Editorial Board Opinion)
We usually use this space to appraise the qualifications of candidates for public office and to endorse the ones we think are best for the job. Today, we’re taking the extraordinary step of using it to urge voters in Madison County to withhold their votes from an unfit candidate whose name happens to be the only one on the ballot.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0