Camillus, NY

Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022

C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm

(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
CAZENOVIA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon

At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Debra J. Capozzi – October 12, 2022

Debra (Debbie) J. (Churchill) Capozzi, 63, passed away peacefully and comfortably at Upstate Hospital Downtown Syracuse NY, following complications of a stroke. Surviving Debbie are her parents James and Joyce Churchill of North Syracuse, her sister Brenda (Sue) Churchill of Enosburg Falls, VT, and her two daughters Teresa (Nicholas) Beardslee of Mexico, NY and Elisabeth (Christopher) Bourgeois of Elmira, NY. Also surviving is her nephew James (Melanie) Schaffer of Sherwood, OR, and many dear friends.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled

A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Brad Moses is unfit to be Madison County judge (Editorial Board Opinion)

We usually use this space to appraise the qualifications of candidates for public office and to endorse the ones we think are best for the job. Today, we’re taking the extraordinary step of using it to urge voters in Madison County to withhold their votes from an unfit candidate whose name happens to be the only one on the ballot.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

