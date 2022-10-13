ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgQ9B_0iXiNFYc00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate less than a month before the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Their first debate last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little new ground.

The debate comes a day after the latest Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.

Both campaigns have mirrored arguments being made in races nationally, with Johnson focusing on crime, public safety and the economy while Barnes has tried to make it about abortion, Johnson’s views on election integrity and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, has embraced controversial views during his years in the Senate and in his reelection campaign. A former plastics manufacturer, Johnson has questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, downplayed the Jan. 6 riot and touted unproven treatments for COVID-19.

Johnson and his allies have attacked Barnes as being “dangerous” and soft on crime, allegations that Democrats have said are racist. Barnes is seeking to become the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has denied he wants to defund the police, despite past comments that he wanted to redirect police funding.

The one-hour debate Thursday is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

WPR’s ‘Uprooted” features story of Wisconsin’s Cuban refugees

MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
MLB
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy