Tesla launches J1772 Wall Connector for all EVs
Tesla launched a new J1772 Wall Connector as a charging solution for all EVs, both Tesla and non-Tesla EVs. Tesla said that the new wall connector, priced at $550, is ideal for houses, apartments, hospitality properties, and workplaces. It offers up to 44 miles of ranger added per hour, includes a 24-foot cable, and has multiple power settings. It’s also designed for both indoor and outdoor use.
Honda and Sony are launching an EV that could connect to the metaverse — and Americans will be the first to get behind the wheel
Honda and Sony will launch their first EV in the US in 2025, under a joint partnership. The Japanese giants intend to add value to the car by focusing on software and entertainment. The EV could have level-3 automation and its entertainment system could connect to the metaverse. Two of...
teslarati.com
The first Jeep EV is coming to Europe with more on the way
Jeep unveiled their first ever electric vehicle, the Jeep Avenger, at the Paris Motor Show. The Jeep Avenger and the rest of the brand’s upcoming EV lineup we announced earlier this year at the brand’s 4xe event. The Jeep Avenger is Jeep’s first-ever EV, and it will only be available in Europe, while multiple other EVs will be available in the US within the coming year(s).
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
teslarati.com
The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric
Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping
With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
DoorDash Launches Self-Serve Ad Solutions For CPG Brands
DoorDash Inc DASH has launched new self-serve ad solutions designed to give Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) more flexibility and options to reach households in America. The new self-serve ad products include CPG ads manager, third-party platform partnerships with Pacvue and Flywheel, and API integrations. The self-serve Sponsored Listings will expand...
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
teslarati.com
GM unveils Cadillac Celestiq, an 18-foot behemoth that starts at over $300,000
General Motors (GM) has unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq, a flagship, all-electric “halo car” designed to take on the likes of the world’s premier ultra-luxury car makers. Filled to the brim with tech and premium materials, the Celestiq is GM’s most ambitious electric yet, and it is evident in the vehicle’s starting price of over $300,000.
TechCrunch
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
teslarati.com
Top 10 questions Tesla investors want answered in the Q3 2022 earnings call
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is holding its third-quarter earnings call after markets close tomorrow, October 19, 2022. As in previous quarters, Tesla investors have voted for the top questions that they want the company’s executives to answer at the upcoming Q3 2022 earnings call. As noted by Say, the questions that...
TechCrunch
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
CEO Dave Rogenmoser tells TechCrunch the funding will be put toward building out Jasper’s core products, improving the customer experience and bringing Jasper’s technology to more apps. Led by Insight Partners with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, IVP, Foundation Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Coatue and HubSpot Ventures, it’ll also support Jasper’s ongoing effort to fold the Outwrite brand under its own, he said, and unify the two companies’ offerings in 2023.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms his attendance on TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call
Last year, Elon Musk caught headlines when he mentioned that he would likely be skipping out on Tesla’s earnings calls, at least unless there’s “something really important” that needs to be discussed. This seems to be the case for tomorrow’s TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call.
Gizmodo
FedEx Gives Up On Its 'Roxo' Delivery Robot
FedEx is calling it quits on its cute but mostly ineffective “Roxo” last mile autonomous delivery robot. The move comes just weeks after Amazon ended field tests and gutted the team working on its Scout delivery robot. Sriram Krishnasamy, the package delivery giant’s Chief Transformation Officer, reportedly broke...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai starts production of Model Y with updated rear seats
Recent reports from China have suggested that the production of Tesla Model Y units with updated rear seats and emergency door opening systems has begun this month in Gigafactory Shanghai. The production of the updated Model Y units reportedly started around mid-October, according to local media outlets. Images of the...
This Futuristic Superyacht Concept Comes With a Bonkers Underwater Lounge
Many superyachts offer stellar views above the water, but what about below it? Allow us to introduce you to Cantharus. Penned by America’s own Darin Osborne, the striking superyacht concept is centered around a scenic underwater space that would provide seafarers with unbeatable ocean vistas. The yacht designer, who hails from the stateside marine mecca of Florida, literally designed the 226-footer from the bottom up. The subterranean room was the first to come to fruition and is arguably the vessel’s biggest draw. Sporting a full 180 degrees of glass, it immerses seafarers in the world beneath the waves and comes with...
PC Magazine
Google Starts Real-World Testing of 'Project Starline' 3D Video Chat Booths
Google is prepping to test Project Starline in the real world, inviting more than 100 enterprise partners to demo the holographic video call technology. Google's early access program kicks off this week with partners Salesforce, WeWork, T-Mobile, and Hackensack Meridian Health. Project Starline prototypes will also be installed in select partner offices before the end of the year.
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
teslarati.com
French President wants to reach 1 million EVs made in France by 2027
In an interview with LesEchoes, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will produce one million EVs by 2027 and emphasized that the nation needs to support its manufacturers. The French president also announced that the nation’s ecological bonus for the purchase of an EV will increase from 6,000 to 7,000 euros for half of French households.
