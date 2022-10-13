Records: Man arrested after attempted sexual assault in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Oct. 1 in connection with an attempted sexual assault in north Austin that happened during the early morning hours of the same day.

On Oct. 1, officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call in the 11400 block of Burnet Rd. at about 5:48 a.m. for an assault in progress. The caller said a man was beating someone with a stick.

An APD officer arrived and found the victim lying on the ground. The officer said she had fresh injuries to her face and head, some of which were bleeding, according to records.

The victim described the suspect to the officer, and she said his genitals were exposed from his pants during the assault.

A report said the officer saw a man matching the suspect’s description given by both the witness and victim nearby, and when the man saw the officer, he ran.

An APD officer found the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Damien Terrion Williams, lying down on his side near concrete walls hiding, according to records. A report said the officer saw the suspect’s zipper was down and wide open.

An investigator in the Sex Crimes Unit of APD spoke with the victim, and she said she was lying down when Williams approached her and touched her before trying to pull her pants down with his genitals exposed.

According to the report, the victim prevented Williams from pulling her pants down, so he grabbed a wooden stick and began hitting her with it. The investigator noted she had defensive wounds on her arms.

The victim told police she saw Williams had a gun in his pocket, and during the assault, it fell to the ground, and she was able to grab it and throw it in a nearby ditch. According to records, a handgun was found by officers in a ditch near the scene.

Williams was booked into the Travis County jail in connection with the attempted aggravated sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was held on a $20,000 bond in connection with the incident.

According to records, Williams had six previous felony convictions, and an additional $10,000 bond was added for the unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Jail records showed, as of Thursday, Williams remained in custody at the Travis County Correctional Complex.

