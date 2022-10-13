Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Ex-Wife
Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan. The legendary New York Giants star, who won a Super Bowl during his time in Manhattan, has since become a bit of a business mogul off the field. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
Look: Football World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader's Viral Photo
The Miami Dolphins received some great news on Saturday morning as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed concussion protocol. He won't make the start this weekend, but will return for next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua isn't the only member of the Dolphins making headlines this weekend, though. Jared,...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggles with New York teams continued on Sunday as Green Bay fell to the Jets 27-10. The reigning MVP was largely unremarkable in the loss, completing just 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. The NFL world reacted to Rodgers' performance across social media.
Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
Everyone Made Same Joke About Tom Brady's Sideline Blowup
Tom Brady had quite the sideline blowup in the first half of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers quarterback went viral for his sideline blowup with his offensive linemen, who were on the receiving end of a lot of F-bombs. Brady's sideline blowup went viral. Unsurprisingly, there were a lot...
Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game
Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband News
Erin Andrews isn't the only big-time celebrity in her family, apparently. Last weekend, Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll, was spotted hanging out with the Kardashians at the Cowboys vs. Rams game in Los Angeles. Andrews was working the game for FOX, when she noticed her husband walking onto the field with...
Look: Concerning Video Emerges Of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers isn't looking like himself through a quarter-and-a-half of action against the Jets. The Packers offense has looked less than crisp. And at one moment in the first half, the four-time MVP could be seen tending to the thumb injury that he reportedly came into the game nursing. "Is...
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
