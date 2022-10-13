Read full article on original website
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?
Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
Packers say they aren't worried. If they don't beat the Jets, that will change
Does anyone have suggestions on what nickname to give this week in the National Football League, which amounts to pro football's equivalent of moving day in golf or even a premature version of Selection Sunday?. A worthy title could be Shuffling Sunday, a day-long window that will etch in most...
Warriors finalizing extensions for Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins
Jordan Poole's name has been dominating NBA headlines as of late after being on the receiving end of a punch from teammate Draymond Green. On Saturday, Poole's name rose to the top of the NBA news cycle again, this time, for a different reason. According to an ESPN report, Poole...
Tennessee stuns Alabama, bettors win big thanks to upset
Festivities kicked off in Knoxville, BetMGM trader Seamus Magee made his sportsbook’s position pretty clear. "Alabama outright is the biggest need," Magee said, noting sharp bets on Alabama – with the expectation that QB Bryce Young would play, which he did – couldn’t hold a candle to the public pile-on for Tennessee. "The public is still smashing Tennessee."
Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers could be looking to make a move in the backfield, with reports coming out Saturday that the franchise is entertaining trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. According to ESPN, Carolina turned down two offers for McCaffrey this past week, but will continue to listen to...
College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick
The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will play each other on Sunday for only the eighth time since the Ravens joined the NFL in 1996. Baltimore leads the all-time series 5-2, winning the previous matchup 27-13 in 2020. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for...
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushi
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterb
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arro
College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines
Five games between teams ranked in the Top 25 highlight the Week 8 schedule in college football. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) plays at No. 10 Oregon (5-1) in a Pac-12 Conference showdown Saturday in the marquee game of the week. Other games pitting ranked teams are No. 14 Syracuse at...
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week &mdash
Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3
Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Bryce Young warming up shoulder ahead of Alabama's game at Tennessee
The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face their toughest test of the season on Saturday in a much-anticipated road matchup against No. 6 Tennessee. All eyes will be on star quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the entirety of Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M last weekend with a sprained shoulder.
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Stanford-Notre Dame
The Stanford Cardinal travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish for a Week 7 matchup between bitter college football rivals. The Cardinal are coming into this matchup having lost four-straight games. All of those losses were to Pac-12 opponents. Stanford lost a heartbreaker in Week 6 to a very solid Oregon State team. The Cardinal are winless against the Irish in their last three matchups but are looking to change the tide this weekend.
Cardinals need help for offense as Hopkins' return looms
SEATTLE (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins can’t rejoin the Arizona Cardinals soon enough. And even his return might not solve the problems plaguing coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray and the underwhelming Arizona offense. “Probably rookie year is the last time (stuff) has felt this hard,” Murray said. “It’s...
