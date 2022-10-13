ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County October 20 Planning Commission Meeting

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSbJP_0iXiMyjK00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco County Planning Commission (PC) Meeting Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the West Pasco Government Center Boardroom in New Port Richey will be streamed online and broadcast live on Pasco Television .

Members of the public can take part in the meeting in-person or virtually.

To participate in the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing section of the Agenda :

  • Via WebEx during the meeting: You must pre-register by completing a Public Comment Form or by calling Customer Service at 727.847.2411 by 5 p.m. October 19, 2022.
  • In Person : You can address the Board from the podium inside the boardroom.

You can also e-mail comments, and any supporting materials, to pcadmin@mypasco.net .  Please note, e-mails will be sent to Commission members; however, e-mails will not be read out loud at meetings and will not be included as part of official meeting records, unless authorized by the Commission.

To watch the live broadcast of the PC Meeting:

For more information about participating in PC meetings, please visit our Public Comments webpage or contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
naturecoaster.com

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District banking on new tax proposal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “We've been serving these areas since 1951, and at our current projection, we're going to be out of money in 2025,” Chief Jeffrey Davidson said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#City Planning#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#Pasco Television#Mypasco App Spectrum#Frontie R Channel#Public Comments#National Headlines#Neve
Longboat Observer

Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments

Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

New SunRunner beach shuttle to launch next week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - There will soon be a new way to get from St. Petersburg to the beach: The SunRunner. The new SunRunner in Pinellas County will launch on Oct. 21 at 6 a.m. The SunRunner is the first bus rapid system in the area. The route is a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
villages-news.com

Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole

Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
DUNEDIN, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy