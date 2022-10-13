Pasco County October 20 Planning Commission Meeting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco County Planning Commission (PC) Meeting Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the West Pasco Government Center Boardroom in New Port Richey will be streamed online and broadcast live on Pasco Television .

Members of the public can take part in the meeting in-person or virtually.

To participate in the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing section of the Agenda :

Via WebEx during the meeting: You must pre-register by completing a Public Comment Form or by calling Customer Service at 727.847.2411 by 5 p.m. October 19, 2022.

In Person : You can address the Board from the podium inside the boardroom.

You can also e-mail comments, and any supporting materials, to pcadmin@mypasco.net . Please note, e-mails will be sent to Commission members; however, e-mails will not be read out loud at meetings and will not be included as part of official meeting records, unless authorized by the Commission.

To watch the live broadcast of the PC Meeting:

For more information about participating in PC meetings, please visit our Public Comments webpage or contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411.

