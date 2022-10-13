ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

Cocopah Church of the Nazarene hosting church event this weekend

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton/Cocopah Church of the Nazarene will be having a big tent revival from October 13-16 in Somerton.

The revival will happen nightly at 6:30 p.m from October 13-16.

On Sunday, October 16, there will be a 10 a.m. service and a potluck afterwards.

The four day event will be located at 208 E. George Street, Somerton, AZ 85350.

