SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton/Cocopah Church of the Nazarene will be having a big tent revival from October 13-16 in Somerton.

The revival will happen nightly at 6:30 p.m from October 13-16.

On Sunday, October 16, there will be a 10 a.m. service and a potluck afterwards.

The four day event will be located at 208 E. George Street, Somerton, AZ 85350.

The post Cocopah Church of the Nazarene hosting church event this weekend appeared first on KYMA .