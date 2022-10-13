ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Book Value#Value Investing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Zacks Ranks
Zacks.com

NEP vs. CWEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

NEP - Free Report) and Clearway Energy (. CWEN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing...
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now

CSL - Free Report) stands to gain from robust strength in its businesses, acquired assets, a solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that might make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player a smart choice now. Brisk Business:...
Zacks.com

Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

What Makes FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) a New Buy Stock

FAT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

ASC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for First American (FAF)

FAF - Free Report) has been in investors' good books on the back of higher direct premiums and escrow fees, solid performance of the commercial market, effective capital deployment and strong liquidity position. Earnings Surprise History. First American has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of...
Zacks.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Cheers Investors With 2.6% Dividend Hike

ADC - Free Report) announced a 2.6% sequential hike in the monthly cash dividend, increasing it to 24 cents per share from the 23.4 cents paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Nov 14 to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Oct 31, 2022.
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on TELUS (TU) Stock

TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) is one stock investors may want to keep an eye on in the current volatile market conditions, given its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
