Read full article on original website
AP_001322.e676157a485a42b9a38ab217e81c3091.1353
5d ago
Another billion dollar train project that will never come to fruition.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season
The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below. The post Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season appeared first on KESQ.
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Wednesday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see sunny, warm conditions Wednesday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months
An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3. Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning. The post Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
This candy-colored Palm Springs hotel has us ready for vacay
This social-media celebrity is hands-down one of Palm Springs' most recognizable accommodations.
Golf Digest
Off-roading vandals destroy California golf course for second time in two months
For the second time in as many months, vandals hit the Terra Lago golf course in Indio, California by riding off-road vehicles around the No. 6 hole on the north course. Uprooted grass, dug-in tire marks and scarred greens will cost at least an estimated $5,000 in damage. There aren’t...
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. "Edison negligently, recklessly and willfully failed to maintain an The post New lawsuit filed against SCE over Fairview Fire In Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
visitpalmsprings.com
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon
Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project. The post A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather
UPDATE: 5:50 pm. Authorities have announced that all the roadclosures listed below have been re-opened and are now clear. ORIGINAL STORY: There are still some road closures due to Saturday's heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms. A down powerline, flooding and even reports of broken trees throughout the Coachella Valley wreaked havoc on some roadways. The post Traffic alerts due to Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
Secret LA
Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
587
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.https://secretlosangeles.com
Comments / 28