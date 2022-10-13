Read full article on original website
Related
At Home retail store coming to Middletown, NJ
If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!. According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
This Popular Retailer Is Expanding, Opening A New Store In Middletown, NJ
I must live under a rock, because there's a new store coming to the Middletown Plaza that has people pretty excited, and I've never heard of it before. The Middletown Plaza sits off 35 in Monmouth County, and up until last year or so one of the big anchor stores was a ShopRite.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
Polish pride on display during 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on fashionable Fifth Avenue | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what participants describe as a manifestation of Polish pride, The Pulaski Day Parade Committee Contingent of Staten Island marched in the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade that stepped off on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue earlier this month. The time-honored parade serves as a way...
NY1
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
We tried Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s most unique flavors: Here’s what they look like and how they taste
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Brooklyn Dumpling Shop only recently opened in West Brighton, but it may already have a cult following on Staten Island. From the mind of Stratis Morfogen and helped to fruition by franchisees Antonina and Imer Cami of Grymes Hill, this long-awaited addition to the borough’s food scene is the first of three planned for the Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
Clothing, coats, Metrocards for asylum seekers needed: New South Shore drop off center to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the borough now housing about 300 asylum seekers -- many of whom recently arrived in this country with nothing but the clothing on their backs -- there is a great need for donations of clothing, food and daily essentials to help them get on their feet in this country.
nycbbq.com
Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ Reopening Soon with Revamped Menu 1.5 Years After Fire
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. In January 2021, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — a longtime staple of the NYC barbecue scene — had to close following a devastating three-alarm fire. The restaurant will finally reopen Tuesday, October 25, with a revamped space and a new menu full of delicious-looking items.
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.
It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 5