Staten Island, NY

New Jersey 101.5

At Home retail store coming to Middletown, NJ

If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!. According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Batavia, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Four Staten Islanders appointed to new commission to cut red tape for NYC small business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Islanders are among a team of 50 business professionals across the city who will sit on the newly-formed Small Business Advisory Commission. The commission, formed under the auspices of The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), was designed to forge strong partnerships with the city’s business community and slash through regulatory barriers to accelerate economic recovery following the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We tried Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s most unique flavors: Here’s what they look like and how they taste

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Brooklyn Dumpling Shop only recently opened in West Brighton, but it may already have a cult following on Staten Island. From the mind of Stratis Morfogen and helped to fruition by franchisees Antonina and Imer Cami of Grymes Hill, this long-awaited addition to the borough’s food scene is the first of three planned for the Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nycbbq.com

Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ Reopening Soon with Revamped Menu 1.5 Years After Fire

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. In January 2021, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue — a longtime staple of the NYC barbecue scene — had to close following a devastating three-alarm fire. The restaurant will finally reopen Tuesday, October 25, with a revamped space and a new menu full of delicious-looking items.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ridgewood, Queens, Is North America’s Coolest Neighborhood. Please Don’t Ruin It.

It’s been two days, and thus far my beloved neighborhood—recently named the fourth coolest on the planet, and the coolest neighborhood in North America, by Time Out—seems relatively unsullied by having its fashionability made official. In Ridgewood, Queens, the artfully attired intellectuals lounging in patio chairs outside Topos Bookstore Cafe look genuinely cool, not affectedly cool. I have a favorite car parked on my block: its license plate says FEMBOY. Even on baleful rainy days, the atmosphere is cheery. Nevertheless, my neighbors seem surprised. Sure, we knew this place was beautiful and low-key, but everyone else was supposed to be...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
